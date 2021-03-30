VRE to expand service to weekends under major transit initiative

Since 1992, Virginia Railway Express trains have carried Fredericksburg-area commuters to and from work on weekdays.

In the future, VRE trains will also run on weekends, according to an announcement by federal and state officials Tuesday. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and state transportation officials visited the Alexandria Amtrak station to announce a transit program with billions in funding aimed at improving rail service and taking cars off roads.

The announcement comes at a time when rail ridership continues to be at all-time lows as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But on Tuesday, officials were focused on train passengers returning, touting rail as a way to battle road congestion, in an environmentally friendly way.

Gov. Ralph Northam called the plan a “major, major milestone … a transformative plan” that will cost $3.7 billion and add 223 miles of new track, “separating passenger and freight” traffic on the rails and connecting the Northeast and Southeast corridors along the East Coast.