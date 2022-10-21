 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VRE to hold emergency test Saturday

VRE

A VRE train rolls into the Spotsylvania station. Emergency crews have scheduled a staged emergency to take place near the Spotsylvania station Oct. 22. The event is closed to the public and the press.

 FILE, PETER CIHELKA, THE FREE LANCE–STAR

Emergency crews are scheduled to simulate a train derailment near the Spotsylvania County Virginia Railway Express station Saturday.

The staged incident will begin at 7 a.m. and last for several hours, until 2 to 3 p.m., VRE CEO Rich Dalton said at Friday’s Operations Board meeting. The emergency simulation is closed to the public and the press.

There will likely be traffic disruptions on the roads around the station, which is in the Crossroads Station development off U.S. 17, according to a news release from VRE.

VRE spokesperson Karen Finucan Clarkson said county emergency crews will respond to the staged derailment, which will involve a train that will remain on the tracks.

“We have a number of volunteers who will feign injuries,” Finucan Clarkson said in an email. “The idea is to make the simulation as close to a real-world experience as possible.”

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

