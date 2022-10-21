VRE to hold emergency test Saturday

Emergency crews are scheduled to simulate a train derailment near the Spotsylvania County Virginia Railway Express station Saturday.

The staged incident will begin at 7 a.m. and last for several hours, until 2 to 3 p.m., VRE CEO Rich Dalton said at Friday’s Operations Board meeting. The emergency simulation is closed to the public and the press.

There will likely be traffic disruptions on the roads around the station, which is in the Crossroads Station development off U.S. 17, according to a news release from VRE.

VRE spokesperson Karen Finucan Clarkson said county emergency crews will respond to the staged derailment, which will involve a train that will remain on the tracks.

“We have a number of volunteers who will feign injuries,” Finucan Clarkson said in an email. “The idea is to make the simulation as close to a real-world experience as possible.”