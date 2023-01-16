VRE to offer details on train station rehab

As preliminary work is set to start this week on the downtown Fredericksburg train station rehabilitation, the Virginia Railway Express will hold an information meeting about the project for residents and business owners.

VRE is hosting the gathering on Wednesday from 6 to 9 a.m. at 25 30 Espresso, 400 Princess Anne Street.

VRE staff and consultants will be on hand to answer questions about the project.

The preliminary work includes inspections of the bridges over streets around the station, which will lead to rotating lane closures, according to a news release. Those lane closures — on Charles, Princess Anne, Caroline and Sophia streets — are expected to happen daily for about seven days.

The preliminary work is expected to last through the end of March. Then the rehab work will begin, and that is expected to last through the early part of 2024.

During the work, the lane closures will again be in place on the same streets around the station, “one at a time, for approximately 60-day periods, to complete minor concrete repairs,” city officials stated.

The rehab work on the 112-year-old station will address some of the crumbling concrete problems while also extending the platforms and improving the communication and lighting systems.

Work on the drainage issues that have long plagued the station will have to wait, at least until a third track is added as part of the state’s plan to expand rail service in Virginia. No schedule has been established for that project.

The cost to renovate the station has increased to $11 million, which exceeds the budget. VRE said it is working with federal and state authorities to get the money needed for the work.