The Virginia Railway Express will offer free Friday rides this summer.

The VRE’s Operations Board voted to approve the measure on Friday.

With ridership still drastically below pre-pandemic levels, VRE is looking for ways to entice more people to ride the commuter trains.

VRE said in a Monday news release that its free ride program, which will run from June 2 through September 1, aims to show travelers that it is an “option for both commuters and day-trippers.”

Fridays are traditionally low ridership days, which VRE said allows its trains to “accommodate additional passengers, including larger groups looking to spend a day in the nation’s capital, or National Landing or Old Town Alexandria in Virginia.”

VRE also hopes the program brings new riders who might not be familiar with the trains or may be intimidated by the ticketing process. The commuter rail provider plans to use the fare-free rides and “how to” videos to help passengers easily learn how the system works.

The free Friday rides promotion is expected to cost VRE between $250,000 and $300,000, according to the staff report, which noted that the cost could be covered by federal pandemic relief funds.

VRE runs 32 trains each weekday, with two lines running from Manassas and the Fredericksburg area north to Washington.

Like other transit providers, VRE is still struggling to recover riders lost during the pandemic.

VRE reported 124,664 rider trips in April, according to the CEO report for Friday’s meeting. Those trips averaged out to 6,233 per day.

April’s numbers show improvement compared to the same month last year, when there were 91,682 total riders, with an average of 4,366 daily trips.

Those figures still are a far cry from pre-pandemic figures.

In April 2019, VRE trains handled 416,890 rider trips for a daily average of 18,950.