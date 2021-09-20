Vulcan calls off 23-acre quarry expansion in North Stafford

Residents living near the Vulcan Materials quarry in North Stafford were pleased to learn that the quarry no longer wants to expand its operations near their suburban neighborhood.
“This shows what community activism can do,” said Jeff Eastland of Toluca Road. “It shows what organizing can do.”
In a press release sent Friday, Vulcan said it was withdrawing its plans to rezone 23 agricultural acres near the terminus of Dun Rovin Lane to allow it to expand its rock quarry operations. The company also wanted to build a new concrete manufacturing plant on a parcel along Vulcan Quarry Road.
“We withdrew our rezoning and conditional use permit applications in order to allow us time for our team, stakeholders, and neighbors to continue to work together on future plans for the Stafford Quarry,” the emailed statement read. “We will continue to listen to and work with our neighbors and other stakeholders in Stafford County as we look to serve the future needs of the community.”
Glenn Cobb, Vulcan’s Stafford plant manager of government affairs and community relations, could not be reached for comment Monday about future plans.
The announcement came just a few days ahead of Stafford County supervisors’ next meeting. Andrew Spence, the county’s director of communications, said the rezoning will be removed from Tuesday’s meeting agenda.
After Vulcan started seeking to expand its North Stafford facility, residents nearby produced county proffers from 1983 that prohibited mining on the parcel being considered for the expansion. Vulcan began operations in North Stafford in 1976.
Nearby residents complained that the company’s decision to remove trees from a protective berm to prepare for the expansion had already created an eyesore and allowed more noise to reach their neighborhood. They said the expansion itself would make matters worse.
Eastland, who lives on a 7-acre farm just west of the quarry, said he became active in opposing the Vulcan expansion months ago because he believes the concrete manufacturing plant would have brought more trucks and noise to the area and would have generated thick dust clouds directly over his natural pond.
Over the last several months, he joined others with similar views who distributed fliers throughout the Eastern View and Vista Woods neighborhoods, erected signs opposing the expansion and emailed elected officials. Eastland said the officials were responsive to their concerns.
“They listened to their constituents and that doesn’t always happen,” said Eastland. “It happened in this case. They listened to the people.”
