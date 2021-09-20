Vulcan calls off 23-acre quarry expansion in North Stafford

Residents living near the Vulcan Materials quarry in North Stafford were pleased to learn that the quarry no longer wants to expand its operations near their suburban neighborhood.

“This shows what community activism can do,” said Jeff Eastland of Toluca Road. “It shows what organizing can do.”

In a press release sent Friday, Vulcan said it was withdrawing its plans to rezone 23 agricultural acres near the terminus of Dun Rovin Lane to allow it to expand its rock quarry operations. The company also wanted to build a new concrete manufacturing plant on a parcel along Vulcan Quarry Road.

“We withdrew our rezoning and conditional use permit applications in order to allow us time for our team, stakeholders, and neighbors to continue to work together on future plans for the Stafford Quarry,” the emailed statement read. “We will continue to listen to and work with our neighbors and other stakeholders in Stafford County as we look to serve the future needs of the community.”

Glenn Cobb, Vulcan’s Stafford plant manager of government affairs and community relations, could not be reached for comment Monday about future plans.

