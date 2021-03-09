Vulcan quarry expansion raises ire of North Stafford residents

A proposed mine expansion at North Stafford’s Vulcan Materials Co. has some residents in the Eastern View community concerned about how it might affect them.
“It affects our neighborhood, the values of our home, the environment that we live in,” said Carrie Kortman of Jody Court. “It just appears that [Vulcan] is going to be able to do whatever they want. They’re a business, and that takes precedence over the homeowners in the neighborhood.”
Vulcan manufactures construction materials for residential, commercial, industrial and government customers. Amphibolite is mined in the Stafford quarry and is a common stone used in construction, paving and building.
“We’re the largest provider of aggregate in the country,” said Glenn Cobb, Vulcan’s Stafford plant manager of government affairs and community relations.
Vulcan, with its headquarters in Birmingham, Ala., operates in 30 states and the District of Columbia and has 62 facilities in Virginia.
Mike Zuraf, the principal planner for the county, said there is a request for the county to review a 23-acre expansion at Vulcan’s North Stafford facility. Zuraf said not only will additional mining take place on the property, but a concrete manufacturing plant will also be added to the facility, which already has an asphalt manufacturing plant.
Zuraf said the review process could take months to complete. It would then go to the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors for public hearings and approval.
Kortman, who opposes additional mining near her home, said the parcel of Vulcan land that’s slated for more mining was never supposed to be mined, citing the original proffers for the site.
“I want them to come into compliance with ordinance 088–83 and resolution R88-347 paragraph four, plant trees on the large berm they created to help cut down on the noise and not use parcel 20–2 for crushing or mining,” Kortman wrote in an email.
County officials confirmed additional work at parcel 20–2 is included as part of the quarry’s expansion proposal. Area residents will have the opportunity to express their views on the proposal during town hall meetings prior to the package being sent to the county’s Planning Commission, Shannon Eubanks of the county’s communications office wrote in an email.
Lori Rys of Jody Court believes changes to the proffers are helping Vulcan advance their operations indefinitely.
“It changes and it’s convoluted and I think that’s intentional,” said Rys. “I’m pretty certain they’ll continually change the proffers to reflect their business continuing. Their long-range plan is to not leave.”
Kortman, who previously rented her home, returned to the area and purchased the same home after she and her husband, who is in the Marine Corps, moved back to Stafford. When they returned, they noticed mature trees that once served as a buffer had been removed. With the trees gone, Kortman said she now hears frequent grinding sounds.
Bridgette Farrell–Kuzma lives on Garfield Street and has also noticed an increase in noise since the trees were removed.
“They were old-growth trees,” she said. “We could hear some noise, but the noise and the visibility of the facility and its operations are just so much more evident now since they did that. Replacing those with a large pile of dirt has not helped with the visibility in terms of the light, the machinery, the trucks and the noise.”
Farrell–Kuzma is concerned some of the trucks associated with the new concrete manufacturing plant might impact the safety of children.
“Kids walk to school,” said Farrell–Kuzma. “If we live this close, we should be able to walk.”
Zuraf wrote that additional vehicle trips would be nominal and five ready-mix trucks would be added to the new concrete manufacturing site.
“So the trucks that currently deliver raw product from the Vulcan quarry to the plant on Courthouse Road would not need to leave the site,” Zuraf wrote. “In place of those trucks would be the ready-mix concrete trucks coming and going from the site.”
Cobb said Vulcan’s concrete facility at Courthouse Road and Interstate 95 had to be shut down and moved to the quarry due to the creation of Burns Corners and other new construction in the Courthouse Road interchange area.
Rys and Kortman both said a realistic traffic study should be done in North Stafford to get a true picture of what the quarry expansion impact might be on residential areas beyond the immediate vicinity of the facility.
“They don’t understand or have any idea of the impact of the quarry,” said Rys. “They aren’t aware this is going to be a permanent thing and those concrete trucks are going to be driving on the roads with their kids in school buses.”
This isn’t the first time Vulcan has asked to expand its 600-acre Stafford complex, located just over a mile north of North Stafford High School. Zuraf said there have been several approvals granted since the company first began operations in 1978.
“So, this is kind of another proposal to kind of allow for some additional expansion,” said Zuraf.
Zuraf said the additional mining in the eastern mining pit will also serve as preparation work for a water reservoir, which is slated to be turned over to the county in 2055.
“We’ve been working with the county for quite a while to eventually provide the eastern pit, known as the Hampton pit, to the county as a backup water reservoir for the water supply system for the county,” said Cobb.
Zuraf said standing trees and plants would remain to retain a 100-foot buffer for the site, and a berm of fill material would be built.
But Rys said she is not impressed with the berms already installed on the site.
“The noise shoots right over the berm and you can see the lights from the facility when you come into the neighborhood,” said Rys. “It’s a big dirt pile that’s ineffective. That’s not something we ever saw before they took the trees off.”
Rys believes the new concrete plant will rise above the berm, creating excessive, constant noise.
But Cobb said the berms will block any sound or sightline issues neighbors might have.
County officials also said blasting operations will be part of the latest expansion operation, although both the county and Vulcan officials say the blasts should not adversely impact residents. Cobb said in order to extract stone from the pit, holes are drilled into the rock, which is blasted off.
“It’s designed so that they’re pretty small in nature; they’re very heavily regulated,” said Cobb.
Zuraf said periodic blasting is a normal part of quarry operations, and said Vulcan is limited to two blasts per day and cannot exceed three days of blasting operations in one week.
Farrell–Kuzma said when she purchased her home, she was aware of the blasting at the quarry, along with the sounds from Quantico. While Marine Corps Base Quantico sends out notifications when noise is anticipated, Farrell–Kuzma is surprised the county or Vulcan do not provide similar notifications as a courtesy. She said Vulcan should make efforts to broaden their communications with the surrounding residents, saying the latest news of the mine expansion was revealed to only a few neighbors along Kelly Way, who received a flyer from Vulcan.
Cobb said residents are always welcome to contact the facility with their concerns.
Rys worries residents don’t understand the adverse implications of the project.
“Everything that’s involved in the proposal that I’ve seen, it has permanent elements to it, like the concrete plant, like the moving of the asphalt plant, that property and the proposal I saw, it will never revert back to the county,” said Rys. “They’ve taken that proffer right off the table and they want to keep that forever, so that becomes a permanent part of the landscape here.”
Kortman cited the responsibilities and mission statement of the county’s Planning Commission where the communities’ desires, needs and standards are to be taken into consideration when developing the vision for Stafford County.
“If any of these board members or zoning commissioners lived in our neighborhood, they wouldn’t be voting for this,” said Kortman. “Would they choose to have that added to their neighborhood?”
