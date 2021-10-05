Walk to End Alzheimer's set for Saturday

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Team Gibbins will be one of the participants in the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s–Fredericksburg on Saturday at Old Mill Park on Caroline Street in Fredericksburg.

Team leader Jamie Gibbins got involved with the walk two years ago when she saw how much support the Alzheimer’s Association offers families and wanted to share that with others. On Saturday, she’ll carry her team’s orange flower which means, “I support the cause, a world without Alzheimer’s.”

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s at a ceremony in a Promise Garden where each colored flower represents a connection to the disease and a person’s reason to want to end it. Because of COVID-19, safety protocols will be in place during the walk, including distancing and masks where required. There also will be hand-sanitizing stations and contactless registration.

The Promise Garden ceremony will be held at 9 and 9:30, and walkers may start the course any time between 8:30 and 10 a.m. More information is available at Act.alz.org/2021fredericksburg.