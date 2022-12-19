Walker-Grant Middle reopens; threat investigation continues

Walker–Grant Middle School in Fredericksburg opened to students again Monday after being closed on Dec. 16 due to a threat written on a restroom stall and discovered after-hours last week.

School faculty and staff, as well as division administration and local law enforcement met Friday to discuss the incident and make plans for moving forward, according to an email sent to the school community Friday afternoon.

"We feel confident in the established steps moving forward for Monday, December 19," the email states. "The investigation is continuing, and we have plans for discovering the identity of the person who wrote the threat on the restroom stall."

We want to make sure everyone feels safe. To do that, there will be more division-level and law enforcement presence next week."