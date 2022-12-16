 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Walker-Grant Middle School closed Friday due to threat

  • 0

Walker–Grant Middle School in Fredericksburg was closed Friday because of a threat made Thursday. 

Watching for potential snow late next week

The school community was notified of the decision to close the building in an email sent Thursday evening. 

"The Fredericksburg City Schools' leadership team is working with City law enforcement to investigate the threat, which was written on a restroom stall in the school and discovered after-hours," according to the email. 

Earlier this fall, James Monroe High School students were evacuated from the building multiple times within a two-week timeframe after bomb threats were discovered written on bathroom walls. 

"The safety of our students is our number one priority," Thursday's email read. "Closing the middle school to students will allow us to ensure their safety while allowing the [school] administration, staff, and law enforcement time to continue their investigation. Tomorrow we will discuss, plan, and collaborate so that we may move forward as a Walker–Grant community."

People are also reading…

Adele Uphaus: 540/735-1973

auphaus@freelancestar.com

@flsadele

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert