Walker-Grant Middle School to revert to virtual learning

Walker-Grant Middle School will revert to virtual learning immediately and stay virtual until Sept. 7, Fredericksburg City Public Schools announced Thursday evening.

According to a statement, the number of students and staff quarantined at the school have been growing for two weeks. This week, multiple new positive and presumptive positive cases have been linked together “resulting in multiple outbreaks,” the division said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Student absenteeism is high. Staff capacity is at a critical level,” the division said. “FCPS and the Health Department have determined that the only way to disrupt this Walker-Grant Middle School community transmission in the school is to revert to distance learning immediately.”

The decision was made after “considerable review of information and lengthy conversation with the local health department.”

“As of now, we do not see closely joined outbreaks, high absenteeism, nor critical staff capacity at the other schools in our district,” the statement continued.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.