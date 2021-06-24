Walking trails coming to new Stafford park this fall

The county property for the park was once rich farmland, part of the original Musselman Farm. Snellings said the family sold the property to the county at a reduced rate in January 2005 for future use as a park.

County officials say work will begin soon after Saturday’s dedication to build a small gravel parking lot connected to a network of walking trails throughout the property.

“It’ll be for 10-12 cars,” said county Parks and Recreation Director Michael Morris. “It’ll be ready to go in the early fall … all the trails and the parking lot.”

Morris said the trails’ path will be mostly level and the peaceful, sprawling country venue will offer residents a respite from the bustle along nearby U.S. 17.

“It's a nature trail through the meadow,” said Morris. “There’s 28 acres along the road and behind it, another 12 [acres].”

The open, grassy field features a moderate number of trees along portions of the site’s perimeter. Within the center of the property, two small streams tie into a resource protected area located along the southeastern property line of the parcel.