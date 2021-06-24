Walking trails coming to new Stafford park this fall

New walking trails through a rural Stafford pasture will soon be the latest outdoor amenity for county residents to enjoy.
“Our entire community is really excited about this new park,” Hartwood Supervisor Gary Snellings said.
Snellings and other county officials will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Truslow Road for a groundbreaking ceremony for Musselman Park, which will be built on land once owned by Linda Musselman, a retired Stafford County educator and county supervisor. The public is invited.
”I’m delighted that they’re finally going to build a park there and I think the community needs it,” said Musselman. “We have Falls Run over there, full of seniors; and England Run, with lots of children. I think it’s going to be a good, good addition to our community.”
Musselman Park will give the Hartwood District a second county recreational attraction to go with Curtis Park, Snellings said.
“Curtis Park, in my opinion, is the best park in the county,” said Snellings. “They’ve got everything-from golf to swimming, fishing, everything.”
The mostly level, 40-acre Musselman Park is situated directly across the road from Stafford Junction, a nonprofit organization that’s been serving the needs of impoverished families throughout the county since 2003.
The county property for the park was once rich farmland, part of the original Musselman Farm. Snellings said the family sold the property to the county at a reduced rate in January 2005 for future use as a park.
County officials say work will begin soon after Saturday’s dedication to build a small gravel parking lot connected to a network of walking trails throughout the property.
“It’ll be for 10-12 cars,” said county Parks and Recreation Director Michael Morris. “It’ll be ready to go in the early fall … all the trails and the parking lot.”
Morris said the trails’ path will be mostly level and the peaceful, sprawling country venue will offer residents a respite from the bustle along nearby U.S. 17.
“It's a nature trail through the meadow,” said Morris. “There’s 28 acres along the road and behind it, another 12 [acres].”
The open, grassy field features a moderate number of trees along portions of the site’s perimeter. Within the center of the property, two small streams tie into a resource protected area located along the southeastern property line of the parcel.
Although initial plans call for an eventual playground at the new park, Morris said future public hearings will help county officials determine exactly what amenities are both feasible and affordable within the new park.
“Later this year, the county will begin a master plan,” said Morris. “This will consist of seeking public input on what should be in rest of park.”
