War-torn families share CARE packages and 'undying gratitude'

Two things about the life and death of Pfc. Glenn Campbell have amazed his nephew, David Sims of Austin, Texas.

That a letter Campbell wrote in 1945 would seemingly “fall out of the sky” and land in Sims’ lap 77 years later has been almost as incredible as three generations of the same family caring for his uncle’s grave since 1946.

Growing up, Sims said his mother and grandmother didn’t talk much about the loss of Campbell, probably because it was too painful for them. Sims tried to find out more as he got older, but never knew until this century that his uncle’s grave had been “adopted” by a family in the Netherlands.

In the early 2000s, his mother, Dortha, got a call out of the blue. A man in the Netherlands was seeking information about relatives of a soldier buried in the Netherlands American Cemetery in Margraten.

Thinking it was a scam, she passed the info along to Sims, who decided to reach out to Robin Huijnen. Sims learned the Dutchman is the third generation of his family to voluntarily put flowers and flags on Campbells’ grave since the year after the war ended.