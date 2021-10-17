Wards 1 and 3 have contested races for Fredericksburg School Board

The move of Fredericksburg municipal elections to November brought only two contested School Board races this year, with voters in Wards 1 and 3 choosing between two candidates in each contest.
In Ward 3, incumbent Jennifer Boyd is being challenged by Jesus Dominguez, a retired Marine who works as a cybersecurity contractor for the Department of Defense. In Ward 1, Matt Rowe faces a write-in challenge from Margie Lucas to replace Elizabeth Rehm, who is not seeking re-election.
The city moved ward elections normally held in May to Nov. 2 this year to comply with a new state law.
Boyd is running for her second full term and said in an interview that she is running again because she wants to see several ongoing division projects through to their end, especially plans to meet capacity challenges and improve student performance.
“I feel ownership of seeing [these things] through and wanting to continue to contribute to them,” she said. “I feel like I have the background and I’ve demonstrated the leadership to take us forward, and so I would like to continue to do that for another four years.”
Challenger Dominguez, a 30-year resident of Fredericksburg, said he is running to be of service to the community during his children’s final years in the city school system, and because he hears a lack of dissenting voices in school board decisions.
“I think there is a lot of groupthink going on in the School Board,” he said in an interview.
Boyd said she knows the City Council is looking at having to fund a number of critical infrastructure projects, including a new fire station and water and sewer upgrades.
“[A new school] is equally as critical as any of them,” she said. “We need to work with [City Council] to figure out how we’re going to make this happen.”
The school division’s enrollment, capacity and expansion task force has recommended that the new school be a middle school, and Boyd said the recommendation makes the most financial sense for the city.
Jennifer Boyd is a candidate in the race for the Ward 3 seat on the Fredericksburg School Board.
“It’s true that will cost more than an elementary school, but if we were to build an elementary school, we would turn around and need a middle school right away,” she said. “Our current middle school isn’t meeting our needs as it is today, and the larger numbers we’re seeing now at the elementary level will be at the middle school level in a couple of years. We can build a middle school and then repurpose what we have into an elementary school and still get three elementary schools in the end, which is what we need.”
Boyd said a new school will also lay the foundation for improving student performance.
“A new school is not going to solve our performance problems, but it is the foundation for every effort we will make to address them,” she said. “An overcrowded situation does impact performance—that research is out there and we are seeing that.”
Dominguez said he would like to see more school board control over decisions that affect students, such as the recent announcement that vaccinations will be required for student athletes.
“Our representative is the school board, its not the superintendent,” he said. “If the board doesn’t vote, constituents will never know [their representative’s] positions.”
Dominguez said he thinks the wearing of masks should be a personal choice and listed opposition to critical race theory as one of his top three campaign issues.
Critical race theory, a legal theory that sees racial disparities as the result of systems more than individual prejudice, is not part of the state-mandated K–12 curriculum, but Dominguez said that “doesn’t mean it’s not going to be an issue in the next four years.”
Boyd said CRT is “in no way taught in our schools or in any Virginia schools.”
“That is not a decision that is made by the School Board,” she said. “If someone is concerned about that, it should be addressed at the state level, not at the local level.”
Regarding capacity, Dominguez said his wife works in the city school division and that he recognizes the schools are overcrowded, but he also said he is “concerned” about the cost of new construction.
He said he would like the division to look at other options, such as a modular facility, which he said was discussed in research circulated by William Reese, a candidate for City Council, among other council and School Board members and candidates.
“I don’t think we need a brick-and-mortar school,” Dominguez said. “We really need to consider a type of modular facility that can be added on to existing structures or as a standalone facility. It looks like it could be a lot cheaper than your brick-and-mortar school.”
Ward One
Matt Rowe, a city resident who works as GIS administrator for Stafford County, faces Margie Lucas, who is running a write-in campaign.
Matt Rowe, a city resident who works as GIS administrator for Stafford County, is seeking the Ward 1 seat on Fredericksburg's School Board.
Rowe, who previously ran against Rob Wittman for the 1st District congressional seat, said he decided to run for School Board following a positive experience his daughter had with a counselor at Walker-Grant Middle School.
“What really stuck with me was when he said he was was one of two counselors at the school, which has about 800 kids,” Rowe said. “I thought about all the help that he provided to us and how he has to provide that to 400 other kids. It just got me thinking about how we need to make sure those foundational staff—social workers and counselors—are in place at our schools.”
He said adding more support staff could also help reverse the downward trend of testing scores in city schools, by having more people in place to identify needs that may be preventing children from reaching their potential.
“It is much harder for a student that may be living with a single parent who is working a couple of jobs and just doesn’t have the time to participate in advocacy on behalf of their child,” Rowe said. “So this is where I’m talking about with foundational staff. We need to, as a school system, be more mindful at looking at all of our students as these problems crop up to see what we can do about it before it gets to be too late.”
Rowe said that if elected, he would advocate for the construction of a new middle school to alleviate capacity issues.
“Our biggest constraint [at the current middle school] is core capacity,” he said. “We can go in and add classrooms but we can’t add on to the cafeteria or the administrative offices, and that is where we have issues.”
Rowe said he knows the cost of a new construction worries some, but he feels there is a level of grassroots support for a new school that should not be discounted.
“Three years ago [when capacity issues first came up for major discussion], folks like Fund FXBG Schools [a group of parents and supporters] were going to City Council and School Board meetings and saying, ‘Listen, we are willing to step forward and pay our share to make sure this is right,’” he said. “That kind of support from the public is rare and it’s also fleeting. When people are with us, we need to all come together and get this done.”
Margie Lucas is running as a write-in candidate for the Ward 1 seat on the Fredericksburg School Board.
Lucas decided to run as a write-in candidate after having missed the deadline to register to be on the ballot. She works as an account management director for a packaging company and has five children who have gone through city schools, with two still attending.
In an interview, Lucas said she supports the school division’s plan to build a new middle school, despite the bigger price tag.
“It’s always a sticky thing,” she said. “People don’t want their taxes to be raised, but quality of town is related to the quality of its school system. If you have a poor school system, that will lower your property values.”
Lucas said she’d like there to be more transparency in the planning and construction process.
“We don’t know how they came about choosing the bid they chose,” she said. “What were you looking for that the others didn’t meet your criteria?”
To improve student performance, Lucas said she would work to improve teacher retention and provide different modes of learning—such as field trips—to fit different student learning styles.
Lucas said she also supports parent choice in the matter of COVID-19 mitigation procedures and that she would like the School Board to be more involved in decisions that affect students.
“School Board meetings are just information sessions,” she said. “The schools present and say, ‘This is what we’re doing,’ and we don’t vote on any of that stuff. You are supposed to be overseeing the schools, so when does that information turn into discussion and then into voting?”
Incumbent School Board members Katie Pomeroy of Ward 2 and Malvina Kay of Ward 4 face no opposition on the ballot.
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele