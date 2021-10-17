Wards 1 and 3 have contested races for Fredericksburg School Board

“It is much harder for a student that may be living with a single parent who is working a couple of jobs and just doesn’t have the time to participate in advocacy on behalf of their child,” Rowe said. “So this is where I’m talking about with foundational staff. We need to, as a school system, be more mindful at looking at all of our students as these problems crop up to see what we can do about it before it gets to be too late.”

Rowe said that if elected, he would advocate for the construction of a new middle school to alleviate capacity issues.

“Our biggest constraint [at the current middle school] is core capacity,” he said. “We can go in and add classrooms but we can’t add on to the cafeteria or the administrative offices, and that is where we have issues.”

Rowe said he knows the cost of a new construction worries some, but he feels there is a level of grassroots support for a new school that should not be discounted.