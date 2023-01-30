Warner and Kaine visit Germanna Community College Stafford site

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine on Monday visited the future site of Germanna Community College's cybersecurity training center in Stafford County.

The senators from Virginia worked to secure $870,000 in federal funding for the center — part of $200 million in federal funding that is coming to Virginia through the federal government's annual budget.

The $870,000 for Germanna will be used to establish the James R. Clapper Center for Innovation in Cybersecurity, which will be located in the new Barbara J. Fried Center in North Stafford and will house the community college's cybersecurity degree and credential programs.

"This proposal sold itself," Kaine said of Germanna's funding request. "It's right in the sweet spot of what the country needs."

In a round table discussion Monday, the senators — who were on their way to a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh — said they are focused on growing the country's workforce, especially in the field of cybersecurity.

"Our country does not have the workforce it needs," Kaine said, noting that barriers like the high cost of childcare and education and health concerns such as the effects of long COVID are keeping people out of the workforce.

Meeting the needs of the cybersecurity workforce is one of the country's biggest challenges, Warner said.

"There are 3 million unfilled cyber jobs — 60,000 of them in Virginia," he said.

At the same time, cyber-attacks — especially on heathcare systems, which house personal information even more valuable than that kept by financial systems, Warner said — continue to occur.

Increasing access to required training is essential to meeting cybersecurity workforce needs, the senators said.

Germanna announced last year that the community college would be expanding into Stafford through the establishment of a new, permanent site. The community college's Educational Foundation purchased two buildings at Center Street in North Stafford, assisted by community donations and the Stafford Economic Development Authority.

One building, the Kevin L. Dillard Health Sciences Center, will allow Germanna to train and graduate more nurses and will house a community health clinic, while the other — the Barbara J. Fried Center — will house the cybersecurity training classrooms.

On Monday, the senators toured the space that will be turned into the James R. Clapper Center — named for the former Director of National Intelligence, a friend of Germanna Community College.

In addition to classrooms and office space, there will be labs that are open 24-7 for students who work full time and may need to complete classwork during off-hours.

The Stafford location puts cybersecurity students in proximity to military bases at Quantico and Dahlgren and many defense contractors, which offer potential internships and jobs.

Germanna plans to begin offering classes in the new buildings in August 2024.