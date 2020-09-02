Warner gets earful from Fredericksburg-area veterans about the VA

Aug. 26, 2019, is etched in Christopher McBride’s memory.

That’s the date of his fifth suicide attempt, when he reached the Veterans Administration’s suicide hotline and finally got the help he was seeking.

“From that day forward, I was inundated with phone calls, appointments and doctors who made me feel the somebody cared,” he said during a veterans roundtable U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., held Wednesday in Fredericksburg.

Before that, McBride said he begged and pleaded for the VA to approve more than the one appointment per month he was allowed. That’s not enough for veterans who may sink into depression a day or week after a doctor’s visit, he said.

“Then you’re back in that valley. You have no way to go,” said McBride. “We need to be able to tell these veterans, in the sense that they matter, that you’re more important than one time a month. It needs to be one time a day or one time a week or whatever they need. Why can’t we make this available to the men and women who’ve served our country?”

Warner thanked him for sharing his experience, and said he was surprised that he couldn’t get the increased services he needed unless he called the hotline.

“That shouldn’t be the case,” he said.