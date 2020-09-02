Warner gets earful from Fredericksburg-area veterans about the VA

Aug. 26, 2019, is etched in Christopher McBride’s memory.
That’s the date of his fifth suicide attempt, when he reached the Veterans Administration’s suicide hotline and finally got the help he was seeking.
“From that day forward, I was inundated with phone calls, appointments and doctors who made me feel the somebody cared,” he said during a veterans roundtable U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., held Wednesday in Fredericksburg.
Before that, McBride said he begged and pleaded for the VA to approve more than the one appointment per month he was allowed. That’s not enough for veterans who may sink into depression a day or week after a doctor’s visit, he said.
“Then you’re back in that valley. You have no way to go,” said McBride. “We need to be able to tell these veterans, in the sense that they matter, that you’re more important than one time a month. It needs to be one time a day or one time a week or whatever they need. Why can’t we make this available to the men and women who’ve served our country?”
Warner thanked him for sharing his experience, and said he was surprised that he couldn’t get the increased services he needed unless he called the hotline.
“That shouldn’t be the case,” he said.
Warner held the veterans roundtable at the Fick Conference Center because he wanted to hear the concerns and suggestions of 10 Virginia veterans, and to make sure that all veterans get the benefits, health care and respect that they deserve.
Veteran suicide is a national tragedy, he said, noting that 17 to 18 veterans a day commit suicide. Of those, two-thirds have had no contact with the VA.
“Not everyone is comfortable going to the VA,” said Warner. “We need a much broader network, because it’s a real crisis and a real emergency. People in the community can help in different ways.”
One way the senator said he has tried to reach out to them is the bipartisan legislation he’s cosponsored to create a new grant program. It would enable the VA to conduct additional outreach through veteran-serving nonprofits in addition to state and local organizations. Called the IMPROVE Wellbeing for Veterans Act, it was included in recent Senate legislation to expand veterans’ access to mental health services.
Richard Hardy, an Army veteran, said some people are afraid to get help while they’re in the military because it could jeopardize their position. Even if they do, it can take years to qualify for disability if a medical condition isn’t related to something in their military record, said Eric Hollins, a Marine Corps veteran.
“Maybe that’s one reason why so many veterans don’t ever attempt to apply,” said Hardy.
Steven Botello, a Navy veteran and American Legion Department of Virginia service officer, suggested that one way to improve things would be for the military to automatically enter a person’s medical files into the VA system when they are demobilized, leave or retire—unless they opt out. That way, veterans wouldn’t have to dig up their files years later when they want to access VA services.
“It’s an interesting idea,” Warner said. “It makes sense.”
Several of the veterans mentioned that they have to drive an hour or more to reach a VA hospital or clinic, and it’s become harder to get an appointment now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hardy said that has been the excuse for the cancellation of every appointment he’s had lately, which he finds infuriating. He said it’s all part of the VA’s “delay, deny, die” attitude.
Warner said one of the more frustrating issues he’s been dealing with is getting Veterans Administration outpatient clinics up and running in the Fredericksburg area, since it has one of the fastest-growing populations of veterans in the country. The VA is looking at locations in Fredericksburg, as well as Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, and is expected to make its decision on a location Sept. 30. The clinic is scheduled to open in 2023.
“I’m trying to move that date up, but it’s been a battle,” he said.
Warner said his other big issues include expanding coverage for veterans exposed to Agent Orange, improving housing conditions for active military and passing legislation to prevent veteran homelessness.
“You have given me lots to think about,” he told the panel. “I appreciate you.”
Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407
