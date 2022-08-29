Warsaw free clinic looking for volunteers to help with fall event

A pop-up clinic that provides free medical, dental and vision treatment to anyone who shows up will serve patients in the Northern Neck for two days in November—and needs volunteers to help with everything from setting up tents and registering patients to providing exams.

The Remote Area Medical, or RAM, clinic will be at Richmond County Elementary School, 361 Walnut St., Warsaw, on Nov. 12–13. The Virginia Area Health Education Centers for the Rappahannock Region will host RAM, a major nonprofit that offers free care to those who can’t find or afford a doctor.

While patients will be treated on a first-come, first-served basis, anyone interested in helping can register well ahead of time, said Stacie Wind, the Area Health Education Center’s program manager. She’s based at the Rappahannock Community College’s Warsaw campus and already has encouraged the college’s nursing and emergency medical students to help out, as well as other community partners.

RAM has set up its clinic in Warsaw in 2015, 2017 and 2019 and provided more than $839,000 worth of free care to participants, said Chris Cannon, RAM’s spokesman. The November event will mark the first time the clinic has returned since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some people have reached out and are so excited that it’s coming back, now that COVID has calmed down,” Wind said. “I think in this area, so many people don’t get the care that they need or don’t get their routine checkups and things like that. This is an opportunity for individuals to do it without fear of someone knowing them or gaining their information or anything like that.”

RAM doesn’t specify how many patients are treated at particular clinics, but Wind said past events have attracted hundreds of people, ranging from infants to older adults. Those receiving care remain anonymous and don’t have to provide any identification and “there are no stipulations on where you’re coming from or who you are,” she said.

RAM brings a core group of volunteers and some paid staff who partner with people in the community being served. In 2019, there were 520 volunteers helping with the Warsaw clinic, Wind said. That included medical specialists, emergency and nursing care, general support staff and interpreters, who were predominately Spanish speakers.

The school’s parking lot will open at 6 p.m. Friday, the night before the clinic begins, as people start to line up, Wind said. Volunteers will be there throughout the night and they encourage participants to come with a full tank of gas, their medications, food and water. Those being dropped off by Bay Transit or patients’ friends and family will have access to a heated tent, Wind said.

Medical providers will offer women’s health exams and general medical checkups. Dentists and their assistants will provide free clinics, fillings, extractions and X-rays. Vision specialists will perform eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions and eyeglasses made on-site.

Participants will be able to take home free screening kits to test for colon cancer.

Students from a New York dental school and Pennsylvania vision school plan to attend, and the Rappahannock group will help them with lodging, Wind said. The group also needs volunteers to help set up and take down, greet patients and assist them through the process.

“It’s a big weekend,” Wind said, adding that the center typically gets donations to help with the event. “It takes lots of cases of water and coffee and things like that to get through it.”

Anyone interested in more information can contact Wind at 804/333-6777. Organizations and individuals also can learn more about RAM at its website, ramusa.org, or 865/579-1530.

Founded in 1985, RAM initially provided free medical care in remote areas of developing countries such as Guyana, Mexico and Haiti. But almost immediately after operations began, RAM got requests to operate clinics in the United States, which led to its first event on home soil, in Tennessee, in 1992.

“Today, more than 95 percent of all RAM operations take place domestically,” according to a news release.

Since its creation, more than 182,000 volunteers have treated more than 888,500 individuals and delivered more than $181.5 million worth of free health care services, according to RAM.