Warsaw pop-up clinic serves 211 people

Representatives from schools, businesses, churches, government groups and nonprofits worked together with Rappahannock Community College to bring free medical, dental and vision services to 211 people last month at a Remote Area Medical, or RAM, pop-up clinic.

The 48-hour clinic was held at Richmond County Elementary School in Warsaw Nov. 12-13. A RAM tractor–trailer arrived at the school Friday afternoon and volunteers helped transform the gymnasium into a 25-unit dental clinic, complete with space for its x-ray team.

Hallways became waiting areas and classrooms were turned into exam rooms, vaccine clinics, a food pantry, a place to make eyeglasses and an area where clothing and toys could be distributed.

Registration began at midnight Friday for the first-come, first-served clinic. RCC employees Hatley Bright, a chef, and Wendy Hyde, an instructor, stayed on site all weekend to feed more than 450 volunteers from the local area—and some from out of state—and to provide snacks and to-go lunches for patients.

Stacie Wind, program director at the Rappahannock Area Health Education Center at RCC, led the clinic. Her team worked with local groups to get donations of funds, food and time to provide the much-needed medical services to the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula.

“Bringing RAM to the area provides a necessary service for those who aren’t insured and those who are under-insured,” she said. “No ID (was) required to receive treatment.”

Nursing, medical, and dental students from RCC, the College of William and Mary, University of Virginia, Duke University, Penn State and other schools helped with the clinic. Some students helped with logistics while others checked blood pressures, temperatures, blood glucose levels and gathered medical histories.

The Warsaw volunteers hadn’t hosted a clinic since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic but were pleased with the number of patients served, Wind said. “We’ve learned a lot and plan a bigger and better clinic next fall.”