Watch Arsenal of Democracy Flyover online; clouds cancel Saturday's flight

Saturday's low cloud ceilings from Culpeper County to Washington, D.C., have forced the Arsenal of Democracy Flyover to cancel an aerial tribute on the capital's National Mall.
But history and aviation fans can watch a virtual version of the event unfold via the arsenal's Facebook page and website, ww2flyover.org. The flyover's 60-plus WWII-era aircraft were based at Culpeper and Manassas regional airport.
Right now, you can enjoy this video tribute to America's "Greatest Generation," which includes the rarest WWII aircraft and interviews with veterans participating in the Arsenal of Democracy Flyover of Washington, D.C. The historic aircraft were based at the Culpeper and Manassas regional airports.
"Unfortunately, the weather is not going to safely allow the aircraft to fly today through Washington, D.C., airspace," Leah Block, vice president of the Commemorative Air Force, which owns most of the event's historic aircraft, said at mid-morning Saturday. "Since our authorization to fly through that restricted airspace will expire today, we won't be able to reschedule the flying portion of the program.
"We're sorry we couldn't put on the flyover we'd planned, however we hope you enjoy the program streaming on our YouTube and Facebook pages which includes footage of the aircraft, crews, and veterans involved in the Arsenal of Democracy event. We thank you all for your support and understanding," Block added. "We also would like to thank our presenting sponsors the Bob and Dolores Hope Foundation and Department of Defense."
The aerial tribute, which commemorates the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII, was postponed to Sept. 25 from this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pilots and planes flew a full dress rehearsal of the event over Culpeper County on Thursday, but poor weather forced cancellation of Friday's flyover in D.C.
