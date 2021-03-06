WATCH NOW: A year later, first local virus patient still struggling with stamina, anxiety

In the year since COVID-19 almost killed him, Eric Bryant has worked hard to rebuild the strength and stamina the virus took from him.
He was 51 when he entered Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center on March 8, 2020, and became the first person in the Rappahannock Area Health District to test positive for the novel coronavirus.
Up to that point, Bryant had been active and healthy, an Army veteran working as an operations research analyst for the Navy. He ate well, went to the gym regularly and didn’t take any medicine. He didn’t even have a prescription for glasses, said his wife, Kristal.
But when his breathing became so shallow a year ago that he could barely take a few steps, his wife—a retired Army nurse—convinced him to go to the hospital. When Eric Bryant left 23 days later, after having spent much of that time on a ventilator, he was a changed man.
Doctors weren’t sure if the seizures he had early on would continue—they haven’t—or if he’d be left with other neurological damage. While Bryant has built a gym in his Spotsylvania County home with a treadmill and exercise bike, and he’s been able to restore some strength and endurance, he’ll probably never get back to where he was.
“I think it’s always going to be a little bit of a problem,” he said during a recent phone interview.
The changes aggravated him at first as simple tasks that once took two hours stretched into two days. He’d be doing some touch-up painting in a room, and his heart would start racing after four or five trips up and down a ladder. He’d have to sit down and rest.
Even on a cool day, cutting the grass zapped him of so much energy that he’d feel depleted for days.
Then, the 52-year-old looked at the big picture and realized how fortunate he was. The same virus that changed him has killed 236 local residents 9,519 Virginians, more than 523,000 Americans and about 2.6 million people worldwide.
“I know there’s so many that aren’t here, and me having to struggle with something minor is nothing,” he said.
While he’s focused on restoring his energy, there’s another aspect of life that Bryant isn’t ready to resume.
He’s developed a bit of a phobia about being out in public, and his wife has to coax him out of his cocoon. When she makes an early morning run to the grocery store, when fewer people are out, she has to talk him into going along. He grunts at first, muttering, “There’s nothing at the store for me,” then reluctantly agrees.
“I kind of need him to get some sense of normalcy back because he can’t stay in this house all the time,” she said. “He’s doing well, but he definitely has some residual anxiety, for sure.”
ANXIETY ABOUNDS
There probably are few people who haven’t had a brush with anxiety in the last year as COVID-19 has impacted almost every aspect of life. Students have been stuck at home, away from school and their friends, while their parents have tried to balance their work-from-home duties and keep their kids from fighting like cats and dogs.
Businesses have sought creative ways to stay sound, physically and financially, as some of their customers are nervous about being in crowded stores and others have never felt the need to wear masks.
Travel, entertainment and social gatherings have halted in many circles, and elderly people in private homes and care facilities have remained secluded to avoid exposure to the virus.
While Eric Bryant misses his children—the four he and Kristal have together and his first from a previous marriage—family gatherings don’t take place in person. The Bryants play games during Zoom meetings and are planning to do a cooking class the same way. They have a regular painting night, when they all take brush in hand and watch electronically as they all create the same image.
As the weather has gotten warmer, Eric and Kristal Bryant have taken regular walks through the neighborhood and nearby battlefields, but he’s not planning to go out to eat or visit a gym any time soon. He’s worked from home since he got out of the hospital and would prefer to continue that schedule until he retires.
“It’s just in the back of my mind; the possibility of getting sick causes anxiety,” Bryant said. “It’s my personal preference not to put myself in that environment.”
‘ANSWER TO PRAYERS’
Bryant is one of 23,144 residents of the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 12 months. He’s among 799 people whose illnesses progressed to the point they needed hospitalization.
About one-third of those hospitalized locally never made it home.
David McKnight, the CEO of Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, remembers when those who had cared for Bryant gathered in the hospital foyer on April 1 with balloons and posters, clapping and cheering as he walked out on his own. Bryant clasped his palms together in prayerful gratitude and waved to those who had stood by his bedside or updated his wife, who regularly sat in the hospital parking lot, crying and praying for him.
“It was incredible. It was a moment that we all needed,” McKnight said about Bryant’s cheerful departure. “I remember feeling such hope seeing him walking out of the hospital.
“At that time, there were so many unknowns about the virus and how to treat it, and death rates across the country continued to rise. Yet here was Mr. Bryant walking out with his care team applauding. It was an answer to prayers for our entire hospital.”
While health care workers relished whatever positive moments they could find, they also struggled to understand a virus didn’t always fit a specific pattern. Its impact on the elderly, as well as those with chronic conditions, became apparent as the year progressed, but there were many exceptions.
In June, officials at Poet’s Walk Fredericksburg, a facility for people with memory issues, decided to test everyone in the building for the virus. They discovered that 15 people—10 residents and five workers—had confirmed cases, but every single person was asymptomatic, meaning they had no symptoms of the respiratory disease.
Studies suggest that at least four of every 10 people infected don’t get sick, but can still spread the illness to others.
Then, there were examples on the opposite end of the spectrum, as seemingly healthy younger people with no other health problems experienced cases—as Bryant did. The range perplexed Dr. Steven Mussey, who practices internal medicine in Spotsylvania.
“We were horrified at COVID’s aggressiveness,” he said. “How could something which was so mild for so many also be so horribly murderous in a select group?”
He and his partner, Dr. Lisa Sarber, have lost about 20 patients to the virus and not all fit the older profile. One of their recent fatalities was a man in his 50s; he and his wife had just built their dream home and were getting ready to retire, Sarber said. Then the man got sick and was home for five days, went into the hospital and never came out.
“The grief and the pain with his wife and daughter is just awful,” Sarber said. “The scary thing is we don’t know who’s really not going to do good with [COVID]. I’ve had patients as young as their 20s, and they’ve had some lasting symptoms. They are scared, they are absolutely scared to death because we can’t tell them if they’re not going to get it again.”
MOURNING CHANGES
Olivia Till, 26, doesn’t embrace the live-for-the-moment philosophy of some her age. She avoids crowds, sees friends in small groups and does everything she can to stay safe.
Till was studying abroad this time last year and fled Spain when pandemic restrictions closed down the country. She believes she was exposed to the virus, probably in the Madrid airport as she made her way home, and Till became the first Fredericksburg resident to test positive for COVID-19.
When she was interviewed last April, she said she’d had a mild case of the virus, except for a shortness of breath. In the year since, she’s experienced what she’s come to call “COVID flare-ups”—joint pain, extreme fatigue and a worsened cough. The episodes happen every four to five weeks and last a few days.
Till returned to Spain last fall to finish the second year of her graduate program and is working on her master’s dissertation. Like Eric Bryant, she’s fortunate for all that she has, especially compared with so many others who’ve lost so much.
But on the one-year anniversary of the global pandemic, the young woman can’t help but think about how her life changed in an instant.
“I am very grateful to be as well as I am, and to be able to enjoy my life as much as I do,” she wrote in an email. “I also think the ‘anniversary’ aspect of things is prompting me to mourn a more physically capable version of myself, and a more physically connected society, both of which feel more like a world than a year away.”
