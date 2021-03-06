WATCH NOW: A year later, first local virus patient still struggling with stamina, anxiety

The changes aggravated him at first as simple tasks that once took two hours stretched into two days. He’d be doing some touch-up painting in a room, and his heart would start racing after four or five trips up and down a ladder. He’d have to sit down and rest.

Even on a cool day, cutting the grass zapped him of so much energy that he’d feel depleted for days.

Then, the 52-year-old looked at the big picture and realized how fortunate he was. The same virus that changed him has killed 236 local residents 9,519 Virginians, more than 523,000 Americans and about 2.6 million people worldwide.

“I know there’s so many that aren’t here, and me having to struggle with something minor is nothing,” he said.

While he’s focused on restoring his energy, there’s another aspect of life that Bryant isn’t ready to resume.

He’s developed a bit of a phobia about being out in public, and his wife has to coax him out of his cocoon. When she makes an early morning run to the grocery store, when fewer people are out, she has to talk him into going along. He grunts at first, muttering, “There’s nothing at the store for me,” then reluctantly agrees.