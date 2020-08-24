WATCH NOW: Animal visitors provide 'much-needed break' for shut-in seniors

For the residents who looked outside their windows and saw four-legged visitors in the bushes, the experience was part pleasant surprise, part walk down memory lane.
Some gasped, some clapped and some, like Beverly Pierce, wished she could reach through the window screen of her apartment at Spring Arbor of Fredericksburg and “grab the little bunny” held up in front of her.
“It was a nice treat,” the 73-year-old said about last week’s special visitors, which also included a white pony named Daisy May and a donkey called Eevie. “It reminded me that unconditional love still exists in our world. Those precious animals, they just don’t know what’s going on around them, and they seem as happy as can be.”
Officials at Spring Arbor hoped the special guests would bring a break in the monotony to residents at the Spotsylvania County facility, which has assisted-living apartments for seniors as well as a section for those with memory issues.
Visitors have been restricted since the pandemic began in March, then in-house activities were clamped down even tighter after a COVID-19 outbreak earlier this month. It’s infected 17 staff members and residents, and one resident died from the disease.
Stephanie Courtney, the facility’s activity and wellness director, arranged the outside donkey-and-pony show with Jana Strickland from Animals Unlimited of Hanover County.
“It was a much-needed break for everybody,” Courtney said. “The residents, really, for the last five months have been so cut off from the rest of the world and spending so much time in their apartments. They needed a fun surprise, a break in the routine, something they could talk to their family members about.”
And there are few conversation starters better than animals outside the window or just beyond the fenced-in patio, where dementia patients gathered to see them.
Danny Smith, 72, used to raise horses on his Caroline County farm and told Courtney he misses them. He must have given Daisy May a quick once-over from his apartment window because he commented afterwards that she seemed to be “walking funny on the asphalt.”
Courtney said the pony just got new shoes.
“Probably trimmed ’em too close before they put ’em on. That’ll make ’em on walk funny,” he noted with authority.
Smith didn’t have much to offer about Eevie because he’s had little experience with her kind. “I ain’t fooled with many donkeys. They tell me you do exactly opposite to a donkey that you do to a horse.”
Pierce said she couldn’t even tell the difference between the two because both were about the same size.
“The donkey was the one eating all your roses,” Courtney told her.
“I willingly gave them up, I said, ‘Eat up,’ ” Pierce said. The donkey “had such sweet little eyes, and their eyes talked to me. I’m a sucker, what can I say?”
JoAnn Nasiatka, 84, called the visit the highlight of her day. Even though the window slightly obscured her view, she was happy with the diversion. Her outlook about being in a facility during a pandemic is, “If it has to be, it has to be,” and she said she’s grateful for the way Spring Arbor tries to make residents as comfortable as possible.
“I think we all are kids at heart when it comes to the animals and we love to see them,” she said. “Seeing a white pony, it was like wow!”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
