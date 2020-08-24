WATCH NOW: Animal visitors provide 'much-needed break' for shut-in seniors

“It was a much-needed break for everybody,” Courtney said. “The residents, really, for the last five months have been so cut off from the rest of the world and spending so much time in their apartments. They needed a fun surprise, a break in the routine, something they could talk to their family members about.”

And there are few conversation starters better than animals outside the window or just beyond the fenced-in patio, where dementia patients gathered to see them.

Danny Smith, 72, used to raise horses on his Caroline County farm and told Courtney he misses them. He must have given Daisy May a quick once-over from his apartment window because he commented afterwards that she seemed to be “walking funny on the asphalt.”

Courtney said the pony just got new shoes.

“Probably trimmed ’em too close before they put ’em on. That’ll make ’em on walk funny,” he noted with authority.

Smith didn’t have much to offer about Eevie because he’s had little experience with her kind. “I ain’t fooled with many donkeys. They tell me you do exactly opposite to a donkey that you do to a horse.”

Pierce said she couldn’t even tell the difference between the two because both were about the same size.