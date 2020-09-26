WATCH NOW: Artists program taking off at Shenandoah National Park, with an array of different talents

“My job at Shenandoah was to go out to one of the beautiful landscapes or overlooks and do a video of me playing with those beautiful backdrops,” he said of his stay there last year, noting that the beauty of nature and the rhythms of the days there helped him write some lovely music.

“One of my favorite videos there came when I was walking down a trail and saw this caterpillar suspended on an invisible web, dancing on that string beneath the 100-foot canopy of trees above,” Venuti said. “I wrote a song to go with it, and set it with magical footage of that caterpillar floating about.”

Jerry Ginsberg, a photographer from Florida who’s captured striking images in all of the nation’s national parks, said he was able to identify the spots in Shenandoah he wanted to capture, though he bumped into other striking images along the way.

“Because I was fortunate to be there in October, the foliage was at its peak, and that was a main focus,” he said, noting that waterfalls became subjects as well.

“Many things stick with me from my time there: Hawksbill [Mountain] near its summit, the upper section of White Oak Falls and the Rose River Falls and its looped trail,” he said.