WATCH NOW: At Fredericksburg coffee shop, customers have been paying it forward since Feb. 17

A pay-it-forward effort to cover coffee purchases at Italian Station in downtown Fredericksburg started last Wednesday as a way to tap into the positivity of Random Acts of Kindness Day.
The plan—cooked up by the owner of the coffee shop, the local chamber of commerce and an employee of the Silver Companies—was to have each customer cover the cost of the order of the next person in line. Organizers expected it to last a few hours when it started Feb. 17.
As of Friday afternoon—more than a week in—the string of purchases was still intact, stretching out to include more than 800 customers. Organizers say they might be within reach of a new Guinness World Record.
“It’s been such an inspiring thing,” said Italian Station owner Anita Crossfield, “something that’s brought a positive energy to our work environment. People who don’t know about it until they order love it, and those who’ve seen posts about it on social media come in to get pictures of them taking part. It’s been amazing.”
Crossfield said the idea got started when staffers at the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce approached her with the idea of tapping into the feel-good Random Acts of Kindness Day, a notion that Silver Companies activities director Ryan Faino had helped foster.
Money was ponied up for a logo and to get word out about the pay-it-forward effort on social media. Some money was also provided to the coffee shop and bakery to keep the streak going in case any particular customer didn’t want to pay forward the price of the next serving of coffee.
“But we haven’t had to use it,” said Crossfield.
Instead, the pot of “in-case” money has grown as some customers have tossed in money—in a few cases, more than $50—that more than covers the cost of any one customer’s coffee order. She said at some point, that pot may be distributed to help those in need.
Crossfield said she and her staff have been amazed to see the pay-it-forward effort continue for more than a week, with many customers coming in just to take part in it.
“Even through the snow days and the slow days, the streak has kept going,” said the business owner. “When somebody walks up, we explain to them that the customer before them has already paid for their coffee and they can either just take it and have a great day or provide money to pay it forward. Not one person has said they wouldn’t do that.”
Shop staffer Janette Bush said that customers who didn’t know about the pay-it-forward effort loved the idea.
“Nobody has gotten grouchy or insulted, and it’s been fun for those of us working here,” she said. “It’s nice to see there are so many kind people who want to be a part of this.”
“It’s been fun to be here while it’s happening,” said employee Bree Strong. “I was here the first day when we started, and it was something to see the numbers grow so quickly in those first few hours.”
Customers Kim Long and Robert Callow, enjoying their coffee together at an outdoor table Tuesday, said they like the idea and the fact that it was each customer’s choice whether to simply take a free coffee or pay it forward.
“It’s something positive, and that’s a good thing for right now,” said Long.
“We really did not foresee this happening, the effort going on this long,” said Anna Talcott, who handles marketing and communications for the Chamber of Commerce. “We had really just focused on doing something that would tie into the Random Act of Kindness Day itself.”
Crossfield noted that some customers have been coming to the shop specifically to pay coffee forward for others, to be able to say they’ve been part of something now involving hundreds and hundreds of caring customers.
She said that one day she forgot to mention the pay-it-forward push to the day’s first customer.
“But he knew about it, and seemed sorry to hear the pay-it-forward effort was over,” said Crossfield. “But I quickly assured him that it was still going and thought to myself how close I’d come to breaking the chain!”
She believes a few hundred more coffees bought forward would give them a shot at pay-it-forward coffee record.
“We’ve been told that’s around 900 coffees, at least for a walk-in coffee shop,” she said. “The record for a drive-in coffee shop is two times or so that many.”
