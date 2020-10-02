WATCH NOW: Backyard encounter with a black bear in Spotsy is a reminder to be smart and safe

A Spotsylvania County woman was lounging on her back deck watching a show on her tablet when something caught her eye.
Next thing Kim Bird knew, a young black bear had walked through the wooded backyard and approached the deck. She started taking a video, beginning with the bear standing at the deck railing a few feet away, eyeing a hanging bird feeder.
In the video, the bear reaches its nose up to the feeder. Then a paw appears on the railing. But a “clacking” noise sounds and the animal scurries off into the woods.
“He came up and I noticed him,” she said of the Sept. 18 encounter at her home on Nine Mile Road, in the Chancellorsville Battlefield area near the State Route 3 intersection with Elys Ford Road and Old Plank Road. Wild animals—especially deer and turkey—are common sights in the area.
Bird said she had headphones on when the bear approached. She started taking the video, but then hear headphones slipped off, making the noise that scared off the furry visitor.
“I was scared and excited,” she said, adding that she figured at one point that “maybe I shouldn’t be here.”
She described the bear as a young male weighing 300 to 400 pounds.
Bird and her husband, Paul, moved to the house in August, after living in a neighborhood closer to Fredericksburg. The couple’s property is wooded, in an area where lots are at least an acre. She had never seen a black bear before, at the new home or elsewhere. But she’d heard rumors of bear sightings recently.
She figured the bear’s habitat might have been disturbed by work on a new neighborhood development nearby on River Road.
Black bear sightings aren’t uncommon in Virginia, as the animals are spread throughout most of the state. Bears can be found in 92 of Virginia’s 98 counties and cities, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.
Capt. Liz Scott said the most recent bear sighting reported to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office was on Sept. 1. That sighting happened to be off of Cowan Boulevard, in the city.
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Animal Control Sgt. Peter O’Brien said in an email that the county doesn’t get many calls for bears in the fall. Most calls happen in the spring and summer.
The National Humane Society gives a slightly different take, reporting on its website that this is the time of year when more encounters happen because bears go on “a feeding frenzy … in which bears bulk up for hibernation.”
O’Brien said many calls they get on the animals involve young bears.
“The second spring cubs are what we call the yearlings. We get many calls on these young bears being seen in subdivisions running through yards,” he said. “They are learning their way, and many times run into humans and are seen [in] our communities because they do not have the full experience of an older bear.”
Bird admitted to having an urge to feed the bear, but a neighbor warned against that. O’Brien and other wildlife experts also warn against feeding bears, or keeping enticing food outside near the house.
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources says people should “never, ever feed a bear under any circumstances. When bears lose their fear of people, trouble is not far away.” The department also notes that it’s illegal to feed bears in Virginia.
The Humane Society says bears have acute eyesight and sense of smell, making it easy for them to track down “pet food, garbage, barbecue grills and bird feeders—and once they locate a food source, they remember where it is.”
Most “nuisance bears” are pre-adult males that recently left their mothers and are learning how to get food, according to the society.
The society and the wildlife department suggest numerous ways to avoid bear encounters: make trash cans inaccessible; enclose compost piles; keep grills clean and move them away from the house when not in use.
As for bird feeders, the society says birds can make do in the summer, and recommends that those who set up such feeders install them away from the house.
If a person encounters a bear, it’s best to stay calm, society and the parks service officials say. The society says black bears usually shy away from people and that attacks are rare, with most bears being scared off easily using the following methods: stand and face the bear, but do not approach or run away; try to appear bigger; make noise.
If a black bear attacks, fight back, society and parks service officials advise.
Issues with bears can be reported to the wildlife department at 804/367-1000.
