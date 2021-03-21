WATCH NOW: Car-winner who sold vehicle to start charity using same tactic to help others in Fredericksburg area

April Burch is giving away another car to help raise money for people in the community.
Almost four years ago, Burch won a three-year lease on a new Nissan Rogue, but rather than take the car, she asked the dealership involved in the contest to make a donation to her sons’ autism program at Conway Elementary School.
“My reaction was: Wow. I was incredibly impressed with her generosity,” Pohanka Nissan of Fredericksburg’s operating partner Tim Pohanka said at the time. “I mean, if you won a car, would you do this?”
Burch said she saw the experience of winning the Nissan as a chance to help others.
“My whole world changed,” said Burch. “I was able to help our whole community by winning that car.”
Burch owns and operates Cooking Autism, a group that brings more than 70 cooking classes to autistic children at schools in Fredericksburg and in Caroline, King George, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.
About one year ago, Burch approached Pohanka again to see if another car raffle was possible to raise funds to help the community. Because her business was so new and not quite established, the state denied her request to hold a fundraiser.
“Tim [Pohanka] asked if there were other nonprofits that could benefit from the effort,” said Burch. “We already partnered with the YMCA, G3 Community Services and Micah Ecumenical Ministries.”
The four nonprofits joined forces to create another raffle, this time for a new Nissan Kicks crossover SUV, which will be given away April 10.
“These four groups agreed to work together, which is amazing to me,” said Pohanka. “A lot of groups want to own their own thing, or they don’t want to share, but these four groups realized together they could do a bigger job in helping each other, than trying to do it on an individual basis.”
Raffle tickets are selling for $100 each and the sale of the tickets is being managed by staff members at the Massad Family YMCA in Stafford.
“You buy a ticket, you have a chance to win a car, but you are helping four nonprofits survive,” said Burch. “The bigger the reach, the more possibility to impact the four nonprofits, so that’s what we’re trying to accomplish.”
Devlin Reiley, marketing and public relations director for the Y, said the four nonprofits invested in the fundraiser will each equally split all the proceeds from the raffle.
“Car auctions like this have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars,” said Reiley.
Reiley said the coronavirus pandemic adversely impacted all nonprofits in the area. She said all proceeds from the April raffle will go back into helping the community.
“Our plan is putting the money towards our Financial Assistance Open Doors program,” said Reiley. “The families we’ve helped in previous years are in more need now than ever before for support.”
Reiley said the program assists people who ordinarily do not have the financial resources available to purchase a YMCA membership at a reduced rate based on their income, or earn a scholarship to enjoy all of the benefits offered at the YMCA. The nonprofit has already awarded over $900,000 to the community in free or discounted memberships.
“We have programs now and the resources to help guide them on how to eat healthy and how to stay active in these times,” said Reiley. “From what we’ve heard, people who are getting better are those staying active.”
Reiley said proceeds from the raffle will also help G3 Community Services partner in the spring with the YMCA’s tennis academy to provide Science, Technology, Engineering and Math projects for those children.
“It shows them what their world will be like in the future, and that’s technology,” said Reiley. “It’s going to be so cool.”
Jonathan Shores, G3 Community Services executive director, said the proceeds from the raffle will help fund resources and materials for the Extraordinary Young Minds program, which was active for two years in Stafford County schools before the coronavirus pandemic settled in.
“It brings accelerated technology and fun to that program, which are mostly in elementary schools so when they’re at that age, they can start that curiosity and fascination with some of this stuff,” said Shores.
G3 Community Services also has an EYM2 advanced program for middle schoolers and helps graduating high school seniors enter the military or college.
Funding hotel stays to help keep people off the streets and eventually long-term housing are two areas of focus for Micah Ecumenical Ministries from the proceeds gained from the raffle.
The nonprofit works to combat the homeless situation in Fredericksburg.
“Because of the efforts of Micah, we have been a community where nobody has had to sleep outside for the last year,” said Meghann Cotter, executive servant-leader.
Burch, who hopes 1,000 tickets will be sold during the raffle, not only plans to use the raffle proceeds to help fund food and supplies for her cooking program, but she also wants to provide $1,000 or $2,000 scholarships for college students specializing in special education.
“That would help us come back from the hits of the pandemic,” said Burch. “We can do it, it’s just going to take a big effort from the community to jump onto this.”
Burch said although the money is important to better serve the community, there’s nothing quite like the thrill of winning a new car.
“I’m sure it’ll be life changing for someone,” said Burch. “It’s better than any roller coaster they’ll ever ride.”
To buy a raffle ticket, visit Family-YMCA.org/winacar.
