WATCH NOW: Car-winner who sold vehicle to start charity using same tactic to help others in Fredericksburg area

“It brings accelerated technology and fun to that program, which are mostly in elementary schools so when they’re at that age, they can start that curiosity and fascination with some of this stuff,” said Shores.

G3 Community Services also has an EYM2 advanced program for middle schoolers and helps graduating high school seniors enter the military or college.

Funding hotel stays to help keep people off the streets and eventually long-term housing are two areas of focus for Micah Ecumenical Ministries from the proceeds gained from the raffle.

The nonprofit works to combat the homeless situation in Fredericksburg.

“Because of the efforts of Micah, we have been a community where nobody has had to sleep outside for the last year,” said Meghann Cotter, executive servant-leader.

Burch, who hopes 1,000 tickets will be sold during the raffle, not only plans to use the raffle proceeds to help fund food and supplies for her cooking program, but she also wants to provide $1,000 or $2,000 scholarships for college students specializing in special education.

“That would help us come back from the hits of the pandemic,” said Burch. “We can do it, it’s just going to take a big effort from the community to jump onto this.”