WATCH NOW: Caroline tricycle race raises money for United Way

Caroline County Public Schools Superintendent Sarah Calveric and Assistant Superintendent Herb Monroe competed in a friendly tricycle race in Bowling Green on Saturday, Feb. 7, for a good cause.
The school officials were raising money for the Rappahannock United Way, as part of this year’s “Love Your Community” campaign. County schools collected change in jars to vote for who they thought would win the race.
The coworkers raced on both sidewalks down Main Street in Bowling Green, with Monroe claiming victory.
