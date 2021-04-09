WATCH NOW: Caroline woman who helps others gets a hand herself, and a car

Whenever someone in her family needed help, Keesha Wright stepped up to provide it, no matter the impact on her life.
When roles shifted, and her vehicle was destroyed by fire and she couldn’t survive in a rural area without transportation, others stepped up to help her.
The 46-year-old recently received the keys to a refurbished 2015 Ford Fusion, a burgundy four-door sedan that’s allowed her to get from her Caroline County home to the grocery store, laundromat and doctor’s office. She’s able to drive to Fredericksburg to visit her mother, Peggy Wright, who’s also her best friend and inspiration, and even take the grandkids to the park.
“I feel like I can accomplish things now for my family,” she said. “It’s a true blessing and I’m so grateful. This has taken a weight off my shoulders.”
The car was deeded to her through a partnership involving the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program, which has given away 2,600 vehicles since 2007, and several agencies and businesses. GEICO paid for a salvaged car, which Service King of Fredericksburg restored and Charity Cars made sure the title and all other documents were in order.
The Rappahannock United Way solicited nominees from agencies it works with, then GEICO’s leadership team selected Wright because of the way she handled a stressful situation with grace, said Candi Jett, a GEICO manager.
“The fact that she was making sure that everyone is safe and cared for, all she has taken on and what an amazing job she is doing in the situation she has found herself in” impressed the judges, Jett said.
Ann Lloyd–Jones, the United Way’s director of resource development, realized the impact the donation would have on the life of Wright, a woman she described as humble and tender-hearted.
“Her having a car certainly is fantastic,” Jones said. “She’s learned throughout her life and from everything that’s happened to her that she really doesn’t have many needs: a home, the ability to take care of her children and food, but grandiose things mean very little to her.”
‘A LOT OF SELFLESSNESS’
Wright has been taking care of her adult daughter, Chelsea, since she suffered devastating injuries in an auto accident in 2018. Wright was working in security at Mary Washington Hospital when Chelsea, now 28, was hit by a truck and was left unable to walk or talk and “with the mindset of a smaller child.”
After the accident, Chelsea became so upset whenever her mother left her side that Wright quit her job and became her daughter’s full-time caregiver.
“I told her I’d rather be here with you and make sure you’re OK,” Wright said.
With Chelsea’s four children, two other grandchildren whose mother couldn’t care for them and her own three kids at home, Wright found herself responsible for 10 other people.
With the money she made from Medicaid as Chelsea’s caregiver, Wright couldn’t afford to rent a larger house in Fredericksburg, where she’d been living. She moved to Ruther Glen, and it was hard being apart from her mother, who takes care of Keesha Wright’s uncle in the city.
“There’s a lot of needs in this family and a lot of selflessness and giving to others who need help,” Jones said.
With no public transportation in Caroline, Wright relied on her own vehicle to take her everywhere. When her car caught fire last summer and was destroyed, Wright was in a jam. She tried rental cars, but they were too expensive, so she gave friends and neighbors gas money to take her to the grocery store or laundromat.
“It was very painful not being able to do simple things,” Wright said. “Gas is not free, and I would pay people to take me, but a lot of times I had to suffer and do without.”
About the time that Wright was worrying what impact the lack of wheels would have on her children and grandchildren, who were missing immunizations, and her mother and uncle, whom she often took to appointments, the United Way was putting out feelers, looking for the perfect person to award a car. It had hoped to present the gift before the holidays, but the pandemic and the challenges of getting deeds through the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles delayed things.
While a lot of businesses came together to put car keys into Keesha Wright’s hand, the person who put her back on the road to vehicle ownership was a professional caregiver.
‘VERY, VERY THANKFUL’
Margaret Kenerly, a medical social worker with Mary Washington Home Health, met Keesha Wright when Chelsea came home from a rehabilitation facility after her accident. “Miss Margaret,” as Wright called her, helped with all the necessary, and complicated, paperwork needed for Medicaid approval.
“I didn’t have a clue about anything,” Wright said, “but Miss Margaret told me, I’m going to help you, and she helped me a great deal.”
A few years later, Kenerly crossed paths with the family again, but this time, it was Peggy Wright. She was looking in on her brother, and Peggy Wright asked the home health nurse if she knew any agencies that might help her daughter with Christmas presents for all the young children in her care.
When she explained the situation with the car—and living out in Caroline—Kenerly squealed with delight. She asked if she could nominate Keesha Wright for the Recycled Rides giveaway.
“For Keesha, being without a car has meant, among other things, not being able to visit her mother regularly,” Kenerly said, “and neither having the face-to-face support of each other that they once had. With a car, she is able to visit her mother and able to help her mom in her caregiving roles.”
The refurbished car also came with a few extras. Agencies and businesses donated meals and presents, both for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“I was just blown away by them helping,” said the woman who’s never hesitated to give help when needed. “They really didn’t have to do that, but I’m very, very thankful.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425