Chatham Bridge project 'ahead of schedule' despite setbacks

The Chatham Bridge has been nothing but concrete piers since September, when crews removed steel beams that helped support the four-lane road that carried cars for 79 years.

Crews are repairing corroded portions of the piers, which will be widened to accommodate a larger deck.

Robert Ridgell, assistant engineer for the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Fredericksburg District, said two of the piers had corrosion that required removing the tops.

Forms are in place on one of the piers, so new concrete can be poured for the new top. The two piers also need other treatment before the will be ready to support the deck.

Ridgell said the piers should be ready for new steel beams by late December or early January. Crews should have the beams set in place around the end of February.

“Once the beams are set, it’ll come along pretty quick,” said Ridgell, the project manager for the $23.4 million bridge rehabilitation, as well as other major projects along Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area.

After the beams are set, crews will start building the bridge deck—the concrete roadway and a pedestrian path. The approaches to the bridge also will be adjusted.