Chatham Bridge project 'ahead of schedule' despite setbacks

The Chatham Bridge has been nothing but concrete piers since September, when crews removed steel beams that helped support the four-lane road that carried cars for 79 years.
Crews are repairing corroded portions of the piers, which will be widened to accommodate a larger deck.
Robert Ridgell, assistant engineer for the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Fredericksburg District, said two of the piers had corrosion that required removing the tops.
Forms are in place on one of the piers, so new concrete can be poured for the new top. The two piers also need other treatment before the will be ready to support the deck.
Ridgell said the piers should be ready for new steel beams by late December or early January. Crews should have the beams set in place around the end of February.
“Once the beams are set, it’ll come along pretty quick,” said Ridgell, the project manager for the $23.4 million bridge rehabilitation, as well as other major projects along Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area.
After the beams are set, crews will start building the bridge deck—the concrete roadway and a pedestrian path. The approaches to the bridge also will be adjusted.
The pedestrian path will be nearly 10 feet wide, with a barrier separating cars from foot traffic and bicyclists. The path will include a scenic overlook and connect to downtown sidewalks and Stafford County’s Belmont–Ferry Farm Trail.
When it’s ready to open, in September or October, the new bridge will no longer have a 15-ton weight limit or be considered structurally deficient.
Work on the piers and deck represent the major portion of the project, but there were also other challenges and aspects related to the work.
“This is not your typical VDOT project,” he said.
Ridgell said the project area has a tight footprint, which presented its own challenges.
VDOT also had to coordinate with numerous authorities—including the National Park Service, the Army Corps of Engineers, Game and Inland Fisheries and the Department of Historic Resources—before work started.
In preparation for closing the bridge, which carried about 16,000 vehicles daily, VDOT had to make in alterations at other intersections along the detour route.
There also were environmental concerns: nesting birds were moved to another location, and about 2,000 mussels were relocated just upstream. (Once the project is finished, more mussels will be returned to the area around the bridge).
Crews for the contractor—Joseph B. Fay Co. of Pittsburgh—had to build a causeway alongside the piers for materials and equipment. From a distance, the causeway appears to cross the entire span of the river, but, in fact, very little of the central part of the Rappahannock is blocked.
Last week’s heavy rain sent river water flowing over the causeway. The causeway wasn’t damaged, but the high water did cause some “minor setbacks,” Ridgell said.
Still, he said, the work was already ahead of schedule, so things are looking good.
Even after the bridge reopens, work crews will continue to add the finishing touches, Ridgell said. But that work shouldn’t take long, and the span’s 80th year will mark a new beginning for the Chatham Bridge.
