WATCH NOW: COVID-19 testing site in Fredericksburg draws a crowd

The health district includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

Rising COVID cases in the district have alarmed health officials.

“Cases continue to go up at a rate not seen in the district before, especially in Fauquier and Culpeper counties,” Dr. Wade Kartchner, director of the Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District, told The Free Lance-Star last week. “Because many of the new cases aren’t tied to a single outbreak, it suggests people are getting together in groups—such as for Halloween parties—and “ignoring those simple measures that would help prevent infection.”

There are eight more daily testing sites, like the one in Fredericksburg Saturday, planned for the Fredericksburg area in the weeks through Christmas.

Anyone 16 or older can get a free swab at the testing sites.

The health district noted some caveats with the tests.

“It is important to remember that getting tested is only one moment in time, and even those who receive negative results could go on to develop COVID-19 in the days that follow the test,” according to the health district. “Quarantining for 14 days is a better way to minimize the likelihood of contracting or spreading the virus.”

The health department added that anyone planning to get a test after Thanksgiving should wait five to seven days after a potential exposure “for the most accurate results.”

