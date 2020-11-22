WATCH NOW: COVID-19 testing site in Fredericksburg draws a crowd

Downtown Fredericksburg was bustling Saturday, a quaint and overcast autumn day with people dining, shopping and filling the sidewalks.
The University of Mary Washington dormitory parking lot at William Street and Sunken Road was busy, too, during a community COVID-19 testing event.
Cars snaked through the parking lot, stopped at four stations, then left about 10 to 15 minutes later. Some people walked up to the site and went through a similar process before leaving minutes later.
At the testing station, cars stopped and waited as one of several testers grabbed a plastic bag wedged under the windshield wiper and prepared the nasal swab. They then swabbed the person and the car pulled off.
The testing event was open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It was part of a free COVID-19 testing site run by the Rappahannock Area Health District, something that has been ramped up recently as infections continue spiking and the holiday season looms.
Workers with area hospitals and emergency services, as well as the National Guard and Rappahannock Medical Reserve Corp, operated the site.
“This is a very large turnout,” Erin Perkins, the testing team manager, said around 11:30 a.m.
She said they brought 400 test kits for the expected big turnout, which included “people getting ready for the holidays,” along with others concerned about the increasing cases.
Zach Marsh, a 30-year-old Fredericksburg resident, walked to the parking lot for a test. A short time later he was downtown waiting in line outside Hyperion Espresso.
Marsh said someone he knows had to get a test recently so he decided to do the same.
“Just being extra cautious,” he said, adding that the test wasn’t “as bad as I expected.”
Allison Balmes—John, spokeswoman for the health district, said 375 people were tested at the Fredericksburg site Saturday.
“It was the largest number we’ve ever tested in a single day,” she said in an email. “We had expected a large turnout given the number of pre-registrations that we had received, and we were very pleased to be able to offer this event to the community given the increasing number of cases and the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.”
The health district, like the Centers for Disease Control, is asking people to avoid big gatherings for the holidays.
“We are strongly discouraging multiple households from gathering indoors this Thanksgiving, as this increases the risk for individuals to contract the virus or spread it to loved ones,” Dr. Denise Bonds, Acting Health Director for RAHD, said in a news release last week.
She suggested other “creative ways to celebrate safely this holiday, either through enjoying turkey together over Zoom, dropping off food to family members, or moving celebrations outside with masks and distancing measures in place.”
The health district includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
Rising COVID cases in the district have alarmed health officials.
“Cases continue to go up at a rate not seen in the district before, especially in Fauquier and Culpeper counties,” Dr. Wade Kartchner, director of the Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District, told The Free Lance-Star last week. “Because many of the new cases aren’t tied to a single outbreak, it suggests people are getting together in groups—such as for Halloween parties—and “ignoring those simple measures that would help prevent infection.”
There are eight more daily testing sites, like the one in Fredericksburg Saturday, planned for the Fredericksburg area in the weeks through Christmas.
Anyone 16 or older can get a free swab at the testing sites.
The health district noted some caveats with the tests.
“It is important to remember that getting tested is only one moment in time, and even those who receive negative results could go on to develop COVID-19 in the days that follow the test,” according to the health district. “Quarantining for 14 days is a better way to minimize the likelihood of contracting or spreading the virus.”
The health department added that anyone planning to get a test after Thanksgiving should wait five to seven days after a potential exposure “for the most accurate results.”
