WATCH NOW: Dahlgren sailor breaks record for swimming while handcuffed

Then, she added that the technique “definitely looked uncomfortable to me,” but Katzman had demonstrated his confidence and abilities since the fall, when he first came to the YMCA to practice. Although he’s an active-duty sailor, the event had nothing to do with the Navy.

Katzman had tried scheduling the world-record run at the Navy base in Dahlgren, where he lives with his wife, Jaclyn, and their 16-month-old son, Lincoln. But one thing after another, starting with the pandemic, postponed the event three different times.

When Katzman asked YMCA officials if he could attempt to set his record there, Bentz and her team of lifeguards were more than willing to accommodate him, he said.

She admitted the staff was a little nervous when they heard that he’d get into the water with his hands bound. They wondered: How would he get out of the pool? What would happen if he had an emergency while handcuffed?

They soon saw that he “is very fit, and that his confidence is contagious,” Bentz said.

Anyone he asked to help, including videographer Cathy Binder, who’s also on the King George Board of Supervisors, seemed thrilled to help. Recording him going the length of the pool 344 times wasn’t exactly action-packed, she said, but “it did have its moments.”