WATCH NOW: Election Day voting 'a trusted process' for many Fredericksburg-area residents

Margaret Cook drove from North Carolina to New City Fellowship Church in Fredericksburg to vote in person Tuesday.
Cook, whose husband is in the military, is registered in Fredericksburg and said she typically votes with an absentee ballot. But in a tense election season, she was uncomfortable with that process.
“I took the six-hour drive up here so I could cast my vote this morning,” Cook said. “And I’m very happy I’ve done that.”
Many in the region took advantage of the early voting period that started Sept. 18 in Virginia to reduce crowds in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Spotsylvania and King George counties reported more than half of all registered voters had cast ballots in person or by mail as of Saturday, and Stafford and Fredericksburg weren't far behind.
But there were plenty like Cook, who waited until Tuesday to cast their ballots at Fredericksburg-area precincts. And they had a range of reasons why: distrust of mail-in voting, problems with early voting or the habit and enjoyment of casting their ballot in person.
Edna Sloan, who voted at Walker–Grant Middle School in the city, said she's been going to the polls on Election Day since she was a young girl accompanying her mother. She also doesn’t completely trust early voting.
Jeff and Tiffany Gerau of Bowling Green echoed those sentiments.
“I wanted my vote to be counted on the day that Election Day is happening,” Tiffany Gerau said.
Amanda Fitzgerald, who voted at Salem Church Library in Spotsylvania County, said it’s the way she’s always voted.
“For me, it’s a trusted process and a comfortable way to vote,” she said.
Andrew Burge, who voted at Sealston Elementary School in King George County, said he’s old-school and feels better about casting his ballot in person, so there’s no room for error.
“I hope the large turnout this year encourages younger people to vote in future elections,” he added.
Julie Pollard, voting at King George High School, said she also thinks voting in person is the best way to ensure your vote is counted, and said she’s hoping for the candidate “who can keep taxes low.”
Where the candidates stand on issues was particularly important to a Stafford County voter who would give only her first name of Katherine. Casting her ballot at Hampton Oaks Elementary in North Stafford, she asked, “How, as some have this year, can you cast your vote before the first presidential debate has even happened?”
Many said habit had a lot to do with when and how they cast their ballots this year.
John Simpson voted at Walker–Grant Middle School in the city and said ever since his parents were active in the Republican Party in the 1950s, he’s voted in-person on Election Day.
“I remember going to the polls that were named for my grandfather, the Simpson Precinct [in Stafford County],” Simpson said. “It was sort of an event.”
In Caroline, Cleopatra Coleman said she chose to vote on Election Day at the Port Royal Town Hall because she’s a “creature of habit.” The 88-year-old said she’s cast her ballot in-person on Election Day since she was first eligible to vote.
Renee Garrett also voted in Port Royal on Tuesday, but for a different reason. Garrett said she and her family have been craving a return to their regular routine as the COVID-19 pandemic has dominated their lives since March.
Marvin Evans voted at New City Fellowship in Fredericksburg. Evans said he chose to wait because he enjoys Election Day and he believed early voting was for citizens who aren’t “able-bodied.”
Rebecca Fausett voted at Hampton Oaks Elementary in Stafford and said she simply prefers the in-person, holiday-like feel of voting in person.
“I brought my son Trevor so he could experience it as well,” she said.
Problems with early voting brought some to the polls, including two Stafford voters: Ivette Jones, who requested but never received her mail-in ballot, and Shelly Gillespie, who said virtual school schedules made it hard to get to the registrar’s office to vote early.
Lorrie Rewis, who voted at the Wilderness Fire Station in Spotsylvania County on Tuesday, gave a simple reason: “I’ve been working a lot and I wanted to vote in person.”
Joseph Edwards, who lives in Spotsylvania and teaches middle school in Prince William County, said he thinks voting in person is the way everyone should cast their ballots. He said when voters cast ballots at different times, it puts them in different circumstances.
As in other localities, Spotsylvania election officials said on Tuesday that it’s hard to tell what the totals will be when the heavy early voting is tallied with votes cast Tuesday.
“We’ve seen a steady flow,” Tim McLeod, polling chief at the Wilderness Fire station in western Spotsylvania County, said about 9 a.m. “It’s probably a little lighter” compared to Election Day turnout four years ago.
McLeod, echoing other polling chiefs at Spotsylvania precincts, expected fewer voters Tuesday because of the high percentage of early voters. He figures the total turnout will be big.
“I’m optimistic,” he said. “People are finally taking the election seriously.”
At Salem Elementary School, polling chief Deanna Nettles said turnout was steady but slow before noon Tuesday, but she figured early voting had an impact.
“The early voting was constant,” she said. “I do think it’s going to be a record turnout.”
