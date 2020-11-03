WATCH NOW: Election Day voting 'a trusted process' for many Fredericksburg-area residents

“I wanted my vote to be counted on the day that Election Day is happening,” Tiffany Gerau said.

Amanda Fitzgerald, who voted at Salem Church Library in Spotsylvania County, said it’s the way she’s always voted.

“For me, it’s a trusted process and a comfortable way to vote,” she said.

Andrew Burge, who voted at Sealston Elementary School in King George County, said he’s old-school and feels better about casting his ballot in person, so there’s no room for error.

“I hope the large turnout this year encourages younger people to vote in future elections,” he added.

Julie Pollard, voting at King George High School, said she also thinks voting in person is the best way to ensure your vote is counted, and said she’s hoping for the candidate “who can keep taxes low.”

Where the candidates stand on issues was particularly important to a Stafford County voter who would give only her first name of Katherine. Casting her ballot at Hampton Oaks Elementary in North Stafford, she asked, “How, as some have this year, can you cast your vote before the first presidential debate has even happened?”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Many said habit had a lot to do with when and how they cast their ballots this year.