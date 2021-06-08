WATCH NOW: Fairview Beach shores up its riverfront

From his well-manicured lawn on Fairview Drive, Jim Holley has watched the steep banks overlooking the Potomac River erode from rain rushing down the top of the slope to wind and waves beating against the bottom.
“It was like an earthquake,” said Holley, whose home is perched between Second and Third streets in the riverfront village. “It would crack at the top and then fall away a few days later, crack and fall away. You never could really tell how undermined it was. It wasn’t just a clean break. It wasn’t straight down. It was all over the place.”
He was concerned, not only about his retirement home falling into the river, but also about the infrastructure in front of the house. That includes a county-owned sewer pipe and the road that carries “a lot of precious cargo on school buses,” he said.
When King George County received $2.3 million in federal and state grants to stabilize the steep cliffs and shore up the riverbank, and big trucks started arriving in April to do the work, Holley “literally exhaled. I walked out on the bluff and said thank goodness.”
So did a lot of others associated with the project, which has been years in the making.
Members of the Fairview Beach Residents Association have held spaghetti dinners, yard sales and golf tournaments over the decades to raise money to put up walls to prevent erosion. Some have been working at it for 50 years, said Mike Bennett, an association member and former director on the King George County Service Authority.
Residents came to realize they would never be able to sell enough cupcakes to pay for the kind of project needed—to prevent the destruction coming from both top and bottom that Holley noted. Bennett started beseeching the Board of Supervisors for help and it took a while—and lots of collaboration among county, state and federal officials—before a proposal came together. Then it took more years for both phases of the project to be approved.
When the county broke ground for the project in April, Bennett walked along the shoreline before the ceremony. He spends part of the winters in Florida and noticed how much more had been eroded in his absence.
“This winter, all the rain and ice and stuff, it’s washed away a whole lot of bank,” he said. “There’s some really bad areas. This is really getting done in the nick of time.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency contributed 75 percent of the $2.3 million price tag, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, another 20 percent.
King George provided a local match of 5 percent, or $116,438. The county paid $20,000 for an environmental assessment—in hopes of speeding up the process—and the Virginia Department of Transportation kicked in $36,000 since a state road was involved.
King George is contributing its remaining $60,438 in labor costs as almost every county office has been involved, from administration and finance to community development and fire and rescue.
Many other agencies were involved, from grant managers with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management who helped with the application process to representatives from VDOT, the George Washington Regional Planning Commission and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, who submitted letters of support.
Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Annie Cupka said people from so many different agencies worked together that “my favorite letter of the alphabet is C” as in collaboration, both between the various groups and within the community.
On Monday, as Bennett walked along the same shoreline again—and watched the progress of construction workers—he thanked “one of the most indispensable people” to this project, Chris Werle. Another former board member on the Service Authority, Werle also is retired from the Army Corps of Engineers and spent years writing proposals.
He shepherded the grant application through the state and federal hoops, emphasizing that the project went far beyond erosion at a private beach.
If the sewer pipe fell into the water, fish and other species would be killed. Destruction of the road would impact the 500 vehicles that use it daily, according to VDOT. Firefighters and rescuers would be impeded and those in 33 homes adjacent to the road would be impacted.
Each project looks at the ratio of risk involved to benefit achieved, and Werle said the Fairview Beach application received a “5,” meaning that the $2.3 million saved would prevent the loss of more than $11.5 million in infrastructure and homes.
“I don’t think there’s anyone else in King George County who could have done this,” Bennett said about Werle’s work with writing the grant.
Werle wanted to focus more on the work being done by Finish Line Environmental, a Spotsylvania County company that is constructing a new seawall to prevent the riverbank from washing into the Potomac. It’s also grading and stabilizing the steep slopes to prevent more erosion, said Finish Line owner Kristen Pruitt.
The work stretches from the beach area around Tim’s II Restaurant to 1,200 feet down shore. Crews put in a makeshift gravel road for their heavy machinery and installed riprap to create a seawall. Each chunk of riprap weighs between 150 and 500 pounds, and the project requires 8,500 tons of the stone—or about 525 loads on the company’s biggest dump truck, Pruitt said.
After the rock comes the fill dirt, needed to build up the steep slopes. At one point along Fairview Drive, the riverbank had no gradual decline at all—just a sheer drop-off about 30 feet to the beach below. To build up the slope again, workers will bring in about 920 truckloads of dirt. They put down several inches, wet it, run a steamroller over it to compact it, and add some more, Pruitt said.
The crew will work in 100-foot sections until all 12 sections are completed. The project should be complete by later this year, depending on the weather.
It’s designed to withstand the kind of hurricane or weather disaster that comes along once a century.
“We were adamant,” Werle said. “This had to be good for a 100-year storm.”
