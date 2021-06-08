WATCH NOW: Fairview Beach shores up its riverfront

From his well-manicured lawn on Fairview Drive, Jim Holley has watched the steep banks overlooking the Potomac River erode from rain rushing down the top of the slope to wind and waves beating against the bottom.

“It was like an earthquake,” said Holley, whose home is perched between Second and Third streets in the riverfront village. “It would crack at the top and then fall away a few days later, crack and fall away. You never could really tell how undermined it was. It wasn’t just a clean break. It wasn’t straight down. It was all over the place.”

He was concerned, not only about his retirement home falling into the river, but also about the infrastructure in front of the house. That includes a county-owned sewer pipe and the road that carries “a lot of precious cargo on school buses,” he said.

When King George County received $2.3 million in federal and state grants to stabilize the steep cliffs and shore up the riverbank, and big trucks started arriving in April to do the work, Holley “literally exhaled. I walked out on the bluff and said thank goodness.”

So did a lot of others associated with the project, which has been years in the making.