WATCH NOW: Fredericksburg-area commercial sector weathering COVID crisis

He said that some prospective tenants assume rents have plummeted due to the pandemic, and think now is a good time to find deals. Instead, rates are generally holding steady, although there are cases where a landlord will strike a deal to hold on to a good tenant.

Commercial property values also appear to be largely unaffected, according to responses to a survey Spotsylvania County appraiser and real estate broker Chris Kaila sent to about 20 area appraisers, investors and brokers last month.

“None of the people were saying there is a downturn in value. What I said, and I think some people agreed with it, is that we have noticed on a few properties that some of the tenants had gotten behind and asked for concessions with the rent and may have negotiated a short-term lowering of the rent,” he said.

Kaila, who owns Appraisal Group of Fredericksburg and Christian Pk. Kaila & Associates, said in those cases an appraisal will made an adjustment in the appraisal to account for the difference in rent.

Although some businesses didn’t survive the pandemic, the locations they left are starting to be filled. The Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer’s market report found that while the vacancy rate for retail property rose slightly in the fourth quarter of last year, leasing activity also increased.