WATCH NOW: Fredericksburg-area officials meet with CSX officials about tankers parked in Mayfield

Fredericksburg officials invited state lawmakers and representatives from CSX Transportation to Railroad Avenue in the Mayfield neighborhood Friday afternoon. The aim was to provide a visual of how closely the tanker cars that CSX uses to transport propane to a customer in Caroline County sits to the homes of Mayfield residents.

But there was just one problem: For one of the few times in the past two months, there were no tanker cars in the railyard.

Still, Fredericksburg City Manager Tim Baroody provided lawmakers and CSX officials with a breakdown of the 56 tankers he counted in the neighborhood from Feb. 24 through March 4. All but three of the tankers contained liquefied petroleum gas; two had unidentifiable contents and one contained chlorine.

Baroody reiterated the city’s stance that the tankers in Mayfield, some as close as 130 feet from homes, are unacceptable, even if CSX is within its legal right to place them there.

But CSX representatives maintained that the cars do not pose a significant safety risk.

“I will tell you that internally we have looked at this very thoroughly,” said Joe McCann, CSX’s senior manager of hazardous materials, “and the way the operation is functioning now is the way we feel is the most safe and efficient way to do it.”