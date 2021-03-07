WATCH NOW: Fredericksburg-area officials meet with CSX officials about tankers parked in Mayfield

Fredericksburg officials invited state lawmakers and representatives from CSX Transportation to Railroad Avenue in the Mayfield neighborhood Friday afternoon. The aim was to provide a visual of how closely the tanker cars that CSX uses to transport propane to a customer in Caroline County sits to the homes of Mayfield residents.
But there was just one problem: For one of the few times in the past two months, there were no tanker cars in the railyard.
Still, Fredericksburg City Manager Tim Baroody provided lawmakers and CSX officials with a breakdown of the 56 tankers he counted in the neighborhood from Feb. 24 through March 4. All but three of the tankers contained liquefied petroleum gas; two had unidentifiable contents and one contained chlorine.
Baroody reiterated the city’s stance that the tankers in Mayfield, some as close as 130 feet from homes, are unacceptable, even if CSX is within its legal right to place them there.
But CSX representatives maintained that the cars do not pose a significant safety risk.
“I will tell you that internally we have looked at this very thoroughly,” said Joe McCann, CSX’s senior manager of hazardous materials, “and the way the operation is functioning now is the way we feel is the most safe and efficient way to do it.”
Fredericksburg City Council approved a resolution on Feb. 23 reaffirming its position that “the practice of parking tanker cars with hazardous contents and for unknown duration in the vicinity of the Railroad Avenue residential area creates serious and legitimate safety concerns for nearby residents … and the city as a whole.”
Mark Maday of the Federal Railroad Administration said the increase in tankers appears to be seasonal and that a community conversation needs to take place explaining to residents why they see more tankers during the winter and what those railcars contain.
“Nobody wants to get up, walk out their front door and have 20 great big tank cars with flammable placards staring them in the face,” Maday said. “I get that. But how is that information shared? Do they understand it’s a normal part of the business? … You’re a community that’s been tagged as a storage lot for these types of cars and these types of materials. That does happen across the country.”
City officials requested that CSX immediately discontinue the practice. They wonder why CSX cannot use the 1 1/2-mile spur line that was constructed four years ago when tankers containing ethanol created public safety concerns in the neighborhood.
Del. Mark Cole, R-Spotsylvania, asked McCann that question Friday, but McCann declined to answer in the presence of a reporter, citing safety and security concerns.
McCann did note, however, that CSX is following federal regulations including the requirement that tankers are stored no longer than 48 consecutive hours in residential areas. He said since the issue was brought to his attention two weeks ago, he’s watched closely and the longest any tankers were stored on the railyard is 18 hours.
“We do understand the law allows 48 hours,” Baroody said. “We’re saying, ‘Thank you. We know it’s legal, but we don’t accept it as reality.’ We’d like CSX to find other ways to do business with their tanker cars.”
Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, was on hand Friday, as was Del. Josh Cole, D-Fredericksburg. A representative from Congressman Rob Wittman’s office was present. U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner also sent a representative.
Reeves and former Sen. Edd Houck helped secure $900,000 in state funds for the spur line. But Reeves said he understands why CSX isn’t using it for the tankers in Mayfield.
“They’re moving product too fast,” Reeves said. “That’s the challenge. During the cold, that propane is rolling. So they’re only sitting here 18 hours, which is way below [federal regulations].”
Reeves said CSX isn’t in violation of any previous agreements because the current tankers do not contain ethanol and they’re not being stored for a prolonged period of time. He said residents’ gas barbecue grills pose more of a risk for an explosion than the tanker cars.
However, there was a leak from a tanker in Mayfield in 2016 that caused Virginia Railway Express delays.
Two Railroad Avenue residents who appeared at the gathering said they’re concerned not just with potential leaks or explosions, but the fumes that often permeate the neighborhood. They said the presence of tankers never really slowed down after the spur line was built, but lately there has been a dramatic increase.
One man noted that nearly every home on Railroad Avenue has elderly residents with respiratory issues.
“Just put yourself in these folks’ shoes,” City Councilman Chuck Frye Jr. said.
