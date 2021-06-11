WATCH NOW: Fredericksburg council tweaks new limits on yard signs

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sherman would respond to complaints and take photographs of offending residences or businesses. She said last month that she also may drive by a residence or business, notice non-compliance, take pictures and then send a letter warning the resident or business owner to make the required changes within a 10-day period.

Frye said he voted against the ordinance for personal reasons.

Frye noted that there was a recent shooting death involving gun violence in the city. Tyriek Powell was killed during an exchange of gunfire with Arturo Barnes on Fall Hill Avenue in the city last week. Barnes was wounded.

Frye said when such incidents occur in the city, he purchases signs in bulk condemning gun violence.

“I can’t limit myself on expressing something like that. … When these things happen I don’t have any other way to express myself or draw attention to it,” Frye said. “All we have is our yard sometimes.”

Duffy disagreed with Kelly’s stance that the government shouldn’t regulate an individual’s personal space. He noted that there are rules and regulations put in place by the government for a variety of reasons.

“We could fine people for their grass getting long,” Duffy said. “It seems we can have limits that you can’t put 100 yard signs in your yard and they’ll be blowing down the block.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

