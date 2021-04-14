WATCH NOW: Fredericksburg council votes to move city elections to November, starting this fall

The Fredericksburg City Council agonized over a vote Tuesday night that none of its seven members wanted to consider in the first place.
In the end, City Council voted 6–1 to move local elections to November of odd-numbered years rather than even, beginning with ward seats for the council and School Board this fall. That went against the recommendations of Fredericksburg Registrar Marc Hoffman and the city Board of Elections.
Hoffman and his staff will now hit the ground running as early voting for state primaries begins April 23 and the deadline for city candidates to file paperwork and get on the ballot this fall is June 8 at 7 p.m.
While Hoffman acknowledged the stress his staff will face, he said they’re prepared to follow through on the council’s decision.
“The role of the registrar is to simply administer whatever federal, state or local ordinances are passed,” Hoffman said. “Right now, we’re getting the administrative side squared away for City Council ward-specific races and School Board ward-specific races. It’s a new ordinance that’s been passed and we’ll do our part.”
Council members went back and forth on the issue during Tuesday’s meeting.
They were faced with the choice of November elections in odd- or even- numbered years after the Virginia House of Delegates voted earlier this year that towns and cities must hold races in the fall instead of May.
Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw and others believe that placing local issues on the ballot with state and federal candidates isn’t ideal and will result in campaigns that are more partisan, time-consuming and costly.
But after much debate, the council decided the city elections line up better with state races in odd-numbered years than the potentially more partisan even-numbered years when federal elections are held.
Greenlaw said the state vote was a “terrible decision” that put City Council in a “no-win situation.”
She and others mentioned the hardship Hoffman and his staff must endure this election cycle, including training new workers in a short amount of time. But ultimately they believed one year of anguish was worth not being on the same ballot as national races in the future.
“It pains me to put him in that box,” Greenlaw said. “But the vote to move it to November federal elections is forever and that’s what’s really bothering me.”
Councilman Jason Graham said he was honoring Hoffman’s request when he introduced a motion to hold elections on even-numbered years Tuesday. The motion was seconded by Councilman Billy Withers and passed 4–3.
But immediately after the vote, Withers changed his mind and moved to reconsider. The motion passed 5–2 and a new vote was taken.
Graham’s motion then failed 4–3, with Withers and Council member Kerry Devine both switching from yes to no and Councilman Chuck Frye Jr. changing from no to yes.
Councilman Matt Kelly later introduced a motion for odd-numbered years and it passed, with only Graham dissenting.
Councilman Tim Duffy said one of his concerns is that the short turnaround from now until qualification signatures must be obtained will limit potential new candidates.
“It bothers me to pass this at the last minute,” Duffy said, “to make it almost impossible to run against incumbents.”
Hoffman stressed that candidates should get all of their qualification signatures in as soon as possible. He added that candidates should call his office with any questions about required documents.
He said city officials will also work to engage the public to inform them of the changes.
“It’s a lose–lose for the city,” Greenlaw said. “I don’t care which November we go to, it’s not an improvement.”
