WATCH NOW: Fredericksburg fans and officials celebrate as baseball dream comes true

Those anxious moments ended Tuesday. City officials participated in a pregame ceremony and Greenlaw threw out the first pitch. She admitted she was a little “scared” in front of a crowd of 1,500 (30 percent of the stadium’s 5,000-seat capacity per COVID-19 restrictions).

Greenlaw isn’t the only city official who has been eagerly awaiting baseball. When the deal to bring the Suns to Fredericksburg broke down, there was plenty of angst. Then in 2018, hopes were revived when Potomac Nationals chairman and owner Art Silber offered to build a $35 million stadium with the city as the anchor tenant.

The culmination of the partnership between the city and the Silber family was realized Tuesday night.

“It’s a great day for Fredericksburg,” said Fredericksburg Economic Development Director Bill Freehling. “It’s been a long time in the making. … Good things come to those that wait is what comes to my mind.”

Freehling said he’s ecstatic the city has a willing partner in the Silber family as well as the Washington Nationals as the club’s Major League Baseball affiliate.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have this new asset in the city,” he said.