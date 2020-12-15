 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Fredericksburg health care workers get vaccinated against virus
WATCH NOW: Fredericksburg health care workers get vaccinated against virus

After nine long months of caring for the sickest COVID-19 patients, Dr. Rohit Goyal expects to remember what happened on Dec. 15, 2020, for the rest of his life.

He was one of the first five people at Mary Washington Healthcare to be vaccinated against the virus that has claimed the lives of 103 local residents and more than 302,000 nationwide.

“I’m probably going to tell my kids and my grandkids about it,” said Goyal, a doctor in the intensive care unit at Mary Washington Hospital. “I’m hoping history will show this day is going to be very important and will change the course of this disease, to slow it down so we can hopefully go back to normal days.”

Mary Washington Healthcare was among the first hospital systems in Virginia to administer the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine to its frontline workers on Tuesday. Sentara Norfolk General Hospital gave the first shot in Virginia at 2:30 p.m.

MWHC followed about two hours later. All morning, marketing officials had been tracking their shipment from Northern Virginia as it was loaded onto a truck and sent south. The health care system expected about 2,000 doses in the first wave of vaccines and, per state guidelines, will be giving them to those who have been closest to the sickest.

Five workers who volunteered to be in the first wave—and to be photographed and interviewed—gathered in an ICU waiting room and took the shots in the arm. Each expressed a similar reason for being at the head of the line: to set an example for others that the vaccine is safe.

“I wanted to help encourage the rest of our team and the community and let them know we’re all in this together,” said Chelsea Chancellor, an ICU nurse at Mary Washington Hospital. “This vaccine is a step in the right direction.”

Sue Gallagher, the first to be vaccinated, is a respiratory therapist who deals with patients who can no longer breathe on their own and have to be put on ventilators. She said it’s been sad to see the devastation from COVID-19 and the loneliness of patients who can’t have their loved ones around them.

This summer, she saw other far-reaching effects from the pandemic. Her 4-year-old grandson was playing with chalk, and he drew the red and gray image from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that has come to represent the novel coronavirus. She couldn’t bear the thought that COVID-19 is so prevalent in his young mind.

“I don’t want that for my grandchildren,” she said. “I want them to grow up normal.”

Kris Oestmann, a nurse in the emergency room at Stafford Hospital, said she wanted to get the ball rolling toward getting rid of the virus.

“I think it’s very important that we as frontrunners show the general public and our coworkers that we feel comfortable with the vaccine and that we have faith in it,” she said. “They see us as role models, that we’re willing and eager to get it, that we’re not afraid of it.”

Oestmann said most of her colleagues are excited by the hope the vaccine represents. But she guessed about 10 percent questioned its safety and wondered if they should just take their chances on getting COVID-19. She told them absolutely not—no more than they would risk getting polio.

She’s seen the fear on the faces of patients who come into the ER, scared for themselves and their family. She’s kept her distance from her own children, who are 12 and 15, and watched them spend less time with their friends because their parents are worried she might spread the disease to them. She says the virus is always on her mind; she even dreams about it.

Oestmann hopes the vaccine will turn the tide.

“I want to keep myself safe, I want to keep my family and friends safe, I want to be able to provide the best care I can without the fear of getting it,” she said. “If we health care workers get sick, we can’t care for the sick.”

Like other health care workers interviewed, Dr. Mohammed Choudhry, an ICU doctor, praised fellow team members who have worked together to keep each other uplifted during the darkest days of the pandemic. He hopes the vaccine marks the beginning of a change, when ICU workers no longer see the devastation experienced in 2020.

“We know death is inevitable, but not on this scale,” he said. “It’s not something any of us are used to.”

Choudhry said it’s also frustrating that people “don’t get it” and still have the perception that COVID-19 strikes only the elderly and sick—until it happens to them personally or to someone they love. Then, when things get so bad that ventilators are needed to breathe for patients, because they no longer can do it on their own, they recognize their diminished chances of surviving.

“When this first started, the health care workers were at the front line,” he said. “Now people are on the front line—you, your family everyone out there, that’s where you gotta start the fight.”

Starting Wednesday, MWHC will be vaccinating employees during clinics that will be held twice daily and once on Saturday. The health care system doesn’t mandate that associates get the vaccine, but strongly recommends it.

VACCINE QUESTIONS?

Community and statewide medical leaders from across Virginia will hold a town hall at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. The live broadcast will be hosted by Juan Conde, anchor of ABC 8 in Richmond.

Those with questions can send them before the show to news@wric.com or post them on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #VaccinateVirginia.

Panelists include Dr. Norm Oliver, Virginia State Health Commissioner; Dr. Ebony Hilton and Dr. Costi Sifri from UVa Health; Dr. Ethlyn Gibson, an associate professor with the Hampton University School of Nursing; and Dr. Rebecca Vargas-Jackson, a physician manager with the Virginia Department of Emergency Medicine.

The town hall will be streamed on WRIC8 at wric.com; WAVY10 at wavy.com; WDCW at dcw50.com; FOX43 at wavy.com; WFXR at wfxrtv.com; WDVM at localdvm.com; and News Channel 11 at wjhl.com.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

Two more deaths associated with COVID-19 were reported in the Rappahannock Area Health District on Tuesday, part of 56 additional fatalities statewide, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s daily update.

The two local residents who died were both white men in their 70s. One lived in Fredericksburg and the other, Stafford County, and neither was in a long-term care facility. They were among 103 local residents who have died of COVID-19 since March.

Another 102 people tested positive in the local health district as of Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 10,178 since March.

That included 4,145 cases in Stafford County; 3,818 in Spotsylvania County; 853 in Fredericksburg; 813 in Caroline County; and 549 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 2,563 cases in Culpeper County; 1,910 in Fauquier County; 730 in Orange County; and 582 in Westmoreland County.

Across the state, another 3,160 people tested positive as of Tuesday for a cumulative total of 288,309 confirmed cases and 4,470 virus-related deaths among Virginians, according to the state health department.

—Cathy Dyson

