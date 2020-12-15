WATCH NOW: Fredericksburg health care workers get vaccinated against virus

After nine long months of caring for the sickest COVID-19 patients, Dr. Rohit Goyal expects to remember what happened on Dec. 15, 2020, for the rest of his life.

He was one of the first five people at Mary Washington Healthcare to be vaccinated against the virus that has claimed the lives of 103 local residents and more than 302,000 nationwide.

“I’m probably going to tell my kids and my grandkids about it,” said Goyal, a doctor in the intensive care unit at Mary Washington Hospital. “I’m hoping history will show this day is going to be very important and will change the course of this disease, to slow it down so we can hopefully go back to normal days.”

Mary Washington Healthcare was among the first hospital systems in Virginia to administer the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine to its frontline workers on Tuesday. Sentara Norfolk General Hospital gave the first shot in Virginia at 2:30 p.m.

MWHC followed about two hours later. All morning, marketing officials had been tracking their shipment from Northern Virginia as it was loaded onto a truck and sent south. The health care system expected about 2,000 doses in the first wave of vaccines and, per state guidelines, will be giving them to those who have been closest to the sickest.