WATCH NOW: Fredericksburg officials weigh 3-cent real estate tax hike, recycling fee

Baroody said city officials recognize that FCPS “is experiencing serious compensation challenges” and wants to support the 4 percent raise proposed by Superintendent Marci Catlett.

To begin addressing capacity issues in the city’s schools, Baroody is also recommending moving $1 million from the city’s unassigned fund balance to the school system’s capital fund, and requesting that the school system match the amount.

“If all approved, they will have $3 million available as a down payment on a future expansion plan,” he said. “We’re not going to let time slip without making important investments.”

The school division’s enrollment, capacity and expansion task force plans to make recommendations for addressing capacity issues this year.

Baroody’s budget includes $1 million to fund a 3 percent, across-the-board salary increase for public safety employees and $285,870 for a Career Development Program within the Fredericksburg Fire Department to increase its regional competitiveness.

The proposed budget includes five new positions and restores others that were lost as a result of the pandemic. Among the new positions is an assistant voter registrar and a chief equity officer.