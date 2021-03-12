WATCH NOW: Fredericksburg officials weigh 3-cent real estate tax hike, recycling fee

Fredericksburg City Council will consider approving a 3-cent increase to the real estate tax rate and a recycling fee of $3 per billing cycle in the fiscal year that starts July 1.
The rate increases would raise an additional $2.6 million for the city’s general fund and would help pay for salary increases for city and public safety staff, raises for school division staff, school and public safety infrastructure expansion, and capital improvements.
“These new monies, in addition to organic growth in revenue, are required to responsibly meet increased community service requirements,” said City Manager Tim Baroody, who proposed the rate increases as part of a $102.4 million recommended budget for the new fiscal year.
The recommended budget is 8 percent—or $7.6 million—more than the budget for fiscal year 2021, which ends June 30—but about $1 million less than the original 2021 budget Baroody offered prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baroody said in an interview earlier this week that city government must “still [take] into consideration the impacts of COVID and of public health mitigation measures.”
“We are cautious about revenue sources,” he said. “Some of those [such as meals, lodging and admissions taxes] have been disproportionately hit because of the pandemic. But we are pleased with the resiliency of other revenue sources, to include sales tax and personal property tax. In balance, we’re in a pretty good place.”
The proposed 3-cent increase in the real estate tax rate would bring the rate to 83 cents per $100 of assessed value. Two of the 3 cents would be dedicated to “stormwater infrastructure repairs,” according to budget documents.
Baroody said the new recycling fee of $3 per billing cycle—every other month—is necessary to offset recycling costs.
Since China’s 2018 decision to sharply curtail the amount of recycled waste it accepts from around the world, the R–Board no longer receives revenue for collecting recyclable materials, Baroody said.
The R-Board now charges the city $50 per ton for recycling to offset the costs that the R-Board pays to handle the material.
Baroody’s proposed budget increases water and wastewater rates each by 10 percent. The increases are necessary to fund capital improvements to the systems—either the expansion of the water treatment plant at Motts Run or a consolidation project with Spotsylvania County—and were not implemented last year due to the pandemic.
Baroody’s proposed budget includes $30 million for Fredericksburg City Public Schools, an increase of $850,000 over last year’s transfer to schools.
The recommendation for the school division is about $378,000 less than the School Board requested.
Baroody said city officials recognize that FCPS “is experiencing serious compensation challenges” and wants to support the 4 percent raise proposed by Superintendent Marci Catlett.
To begin addressing capacity issues in the city’s schools, Baroody is also recommending moving $1 million from the city’s unassigned fund balance to the school system’s capital fund, and requesting that the school system match the amount.
“If all approved, they will have $3 million available as a down payment on a future expansion plan,” he said. “We’re not going to let time slip without making important investments.”
The school division’s enrollment, capacity and expansion task force plans to make recommendations for addressing capacity issues this year.
Baroody’s budget includes $1 million to fund a 3 percent, across-the-board salary increase for public safety employees and $285,870 for a Career Development Program within the Fredericksburg Fire Department to increase its regional competitiveness.
The proposed budget includes five new positions and restores others that were lost as a result of the pandemic. Among the new positions is an assistant voter registrar and a chief equity officer.
“This position will help us tell a more complete story,” Baroody said. “We are also recommending that the City join the Government Alliance on Race and Equity [a network of governments working to achieve racial equity]. We are excited about that work and the community should know that we take it seriously.”
Baroody also discussed how the city plans to use a potential $5 million in new federal pandemic relief funds. Of that, $2 million would go toward addressing homelessness in the area, provided surrounding jurisdictions are willing to match the amount, Baroody said.
“I believe we need to get very serious about that matter,” he said. “I believe there is a crisis brewing.”
There will be a public hearing on the proposed fiscal 2022 budget on April 20. City Council is expected to approve a final budget in May.
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele