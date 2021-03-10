WATCH NOW: Fredericksburg police chief forms committees to study recommendations on handling protests

The Fredericksburg Police Department will use the recommendations made in the Police Executive Research Forum report on protests that occurred in the city May 31 to June 2 to “move forward,” Chief Brian Layton said.
Layton made his first response to the report at a City Council work session Tuesday evening.
“We are grateful that the city leaned forward and hired PERF,” he said. “The recommendations have been very helpful and we look forward to studying each one. FPD embraces progressive change, especially when it is done for the good of our community.”
The PERF report criticized the Fredericksburg Police Department for using chemical agents without sufficient warning on crowds gathered last summer to protest systemic racism.
It made 66 separate recommendations for how the department can better respond to civil unrest and mass demonstrations going forward, ranging from changing a word in a statement to establishing a regional tactical field force.
Layton said he divided the recommendations into three groups and created three separate committees to study each group.
One committee will study the 23 recommendations related to use of force and professional standards, Layton said. Another will study the 25 recommendations related to incident command system and the third will review 18 recommendations related to the tactical field force and civil disturbance committee.
Layton said he met with sheriffs in the region and some police chiefs to ask them to allow their staff to participate in the committees.
“I’m happy to say that all are excited to have their agencies involved in these committees and understand that this is important work,” he said.
Layton said the committees will meet twice each month and that he expects their work to be finished in three months.
In addition, he said he has arranged for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide specialized training on responding to mass demonstrations to the city police department in April.
City government leaders, including council members and City Manager Tim Baroody, also plan to attend this training.
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele