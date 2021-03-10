WATCH NOW: Fredericksburg police chief forms committees to study recommendations on handling protests

The Fredericksburg Police Department will use the recommendations made in the Police Executive Research Forum report on protests that occurred in the city May 31 to June 2 to “move forward,” Chief Brian Layton said.

Layton made his first response to the report at a City Council work session Tuesday evening.

“We are grateful that the city leaned forward and hired PERF,” he said. “The recommendations have been very helpful and we look forward to studying each one. FPD embraces progressive change, especially when it is done for the good of our community.”

The PERF report criticized the Fredericksburg Police Department for using chemical agents without sufficient warning on crowds gathered last summer to protest systemic racism.

It made 66 separate recommendations for how the department can better respond to civil unrest and mass demonstrations going forward, ranging from changing a word in a statement to establishing a regional tactical field force.

Layton said he divided the recommendations into three groups and created three separate committees to study each group.