 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Fredericksburg police chief forms committees to study recommendations on handling protests
1 comment
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Fredericksburg police chief forms committees to study recommendations on handling protests

{{featured_button_text}}
Police brutality protest (copy)

Fredericksburg Police Chief Brian Layton listens to BLM protesters gathered downtown on July 1.

 FILE / PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE–STAR

The Fredericksburg Police Department will use the recommendations made in the Police Executive Research Forum report on protests that occurred in the city May 31 to June 2 to “move forward,” Chief Brian Layton said.

Layton made his first response to the report at a City Council work session Tuesday evening.

“We are grateful that the city leaned forward and hired PERF,” he said. “The recommendations have been very helpful and we look forward to studying each one. FPD embraces progressive change, especially when it is done for the good of our community.”

The PERF report criticized the Fredericksburg Police Department for using chemical agents without sufficient warning on crowds gathered last summer to protest systemic racism.

It made 66 separate recommendations for how the department can better respond to civil unrest and mass demonstrations going forward, ranging from changing a word in a statement to establishing a regional tactical field force.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Layton said he divided the recommendations into three groups and created three separate committees to study each group.

One committee will study the 23 recommendations related to use of force and professional standards, Layton said. Another will study the 25 recommendations related to incident command system and the third will review 18 recommendations related to the tactical field force and civil disturbance committee.

Layton said he met with sheriffs in the region and some police chiefs to ask them to allow their staff to participate in the committees.

“I’m happy to say that all are excited to have their agencies involved in these committees and understand that this is important work,” he said.

Layton said the committees will meet twice each month and that he expects their work to be finished in three months.

In addition, he said he has arranged for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide specialized training on responding to mass demonstrations to the city police department in April.

City government leaders, including council members and City Manager Tim Baroody, also plan to attend this training.

Adele Uphaus–Conner:

540/735-1973

auphaus@freelancestar.com

@flsadele

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH previews Biden's address; expects payments soon

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert