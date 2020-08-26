WATCH NOW: Fredericksburg SPCA takes in animals evacuated from hurricane's path

People living along the Gulf Coast of Louisiana and Texas aren’t the only ones getting out of the way of Hurricane Laura.
More than 100 dogs and cats left the storm-threatened area on Wednesday as well, with a dozen eventually making their way to the Fredericksburg area in search of comfortable new homes.
“They are homeless animals, or come from shelters in the Houston area, and they had to be evacuated,” said Carrie Withers, executive director of the Fredericksburg SPCA. “We’re getting them all out of there to save their lives and place them in homes in Virginia.”
Withers said representatives from the Petco Foundation reached out to her organization in Spotsylvania County and other animal rescue partners late Tuesday afternoon, requesting their help in the evacuation and placement of about 130 dogs and cats from the storm’s path. Withers said the foundation supports animal welfare, shelters and rescues throughout the country.
After some weather delays, the animals finally arrived safely at Richmond International Airport Wednesday afternoon aboard a Wings of Rescue flight, operated by volunteer pilots and staff members who routinely evacuate animals to safety during emergency situations.
As of mid-August, Wings of Rescue had transported 3,500 dogs, 1,200 cats, 20 rabbits and 40 guinea pigs over a distance of nearly 138,000 miles on 60 flights so far this year. Last year, the group flew over 9,000 pets to safety, and over 18,000 other animals took to the skies on flights during the previous two years.
This week, pilots and crew from the airborne animal rescue organization focused their efforts on saving innocent dogs and cats in the path of Hurricane Laura, an intense Category 4 storm expected to make landfall near the Texas–Louisiana coast early Thursday morning.
“It’s a very exciting day for us,” said Withers, whose organization took in 12 dogs and cats from the Houston flight. “Anytime we’re able to rescue animals from those types of situations and disasters is a very exciting time for all of us.”
Withers said after the SPCA completes medical examinations and other preparatory work, it will take about two weeks to place the animals in homes. Withers said a full set of protocols are followed to assess the medical condition of each animal.
“We have an amazing foster care network, so as soon as the animals are evaluated in our clinic ... the proper intake exams, vaccinations... then we’ll place them in a foster home until they’re adopted,” Withers said.
Dee Hwang, director of development, said the local SPCA has about 1,200 families in its regional foster network.
Residents interested in adopting a new pet can click on the adopt link of FredSPCA.org.
“A member of our matchmaker team will be in touch within 48 to 72 hours,” Withers said.
The rest of the animals flown to Richmond Wednesday went to other organizations, including Homeward Trails and Lucky Dog Animal Rescue in Arlington, the Richmond SPCA, Charlottesville–Albemarle SPCA; Angels of Assisi in Roanoke and Brandywine Valley SPCA in West Chester, Pa.
