WATCH NOW: Fredericksburg SPCA takes in animals evacuated from hurricane's path

People living along the Gulf Coast of Louisiana and Texas aren’t the only ones getting out of the way of Hurricane Laura.

More than 100 dogs and cats left the storm-threatened area on Wednesday as well, with a dozen eventually making their way to the Fredericksburg area in search of comfortable new homes.

“They are homeless animals, or come from shelters in the Houston area, and they had to be evacuated,” said Carrie Withers, executive director of the Fredericksburg SPCA. “We’re getting them all out of there to save their lives and place them in homes in Virginia.”

Withers said representatives from the Petco Foundation reached out to her organization in Spotsylvania County and other animal rescue partners late Tuesday afternoon, requesting their help in the evacuation and placement of about 130 dogs and cats from the storm’s path. Withers said the foundation supports animal welfare, shelters and rescues throughout the country.

After some weather delays, the animals finally arrived safely at Richmond International Airport Wednesday afternoon aboard a Wings of Rescue flight, operated by volunteer pilots and staff members who routinely evacuate animals to safety during emergency situations.