WATCH NOW: Lafayette roundabout work to cause delays

Work on the Lafayette Boulevard roundabout in Fredericksburg is about to impact traffic for a stretch of work that will last more than one month.

Drivers can expect delays in the work zone, from the Blue and Gray Parkway intersection up the Lafayette hill.

Traffic impacts will start March 8 and could last up to six weeks, depending on the weather, Fredericksburg spokesperson Sonja Cantu said in a news release.

“Motorists are advised to use caution and exhibit patience while driving through the work zone and should consider taking alternate routes in order to avoid anticipated delays while work is ongoing,” Cantu said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On March 8, one of the two left turn lanes from westbound Blue and Gray to southbound Lafayette will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Beyond those hours, Cantu said, “traffic reverts to a merge pattern where the left southbound lane [inside lane] will be closed and traffic will be diverted to the right lane [outside lane], which is opposite of the current traffic pattern.”

One through lane of southbound Lafayette for traffic heading from downtown to the Blue and Gray intersection will be closed for the work, because of the shortened merge area in the work zone.