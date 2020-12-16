Watch Now: Landfill's wheel-wash system captures dirt and debris, helps the environment

Vehicles leaving the commercial side of the R-Board’s Regional Landfill on Eskimo Hill Road in Stafford County now get an environmentally friendly wheel wash each time they prepare to return to the open roadway.
“We have some truck drivers who cross this thing maybe 10 times a day,” said Doug Webster, the R-Board’s landfill equipment maintenance supervisor. “Our goal with this wheel-wash system is removing dirt and debris before the trucks get back on the roads.”
Webster said the newly installed system captures 90 percent to 95 percent of debris from vehicle tires and undercarriages before they depart the commercial landfill. Although the system is designed to handle up to 195 vehicles per day, R-Board officials estimate about 150 vehicles pass through the system daily.
“When we looked at wheel washes, we didn’t buy one that was just good enough for what our needs are now,” said Webster. “We were looking at Stafford’s growth in the future and we wanted to make sure we were getting a wheel wash that over the next five or 10 years, gives us the opportunity to grow by about 20 percent.”
Regional refuse haulers welcome the free service, and said it helps improve roadway safety and preserves the environment by keeping dirt, debris and hazardous chemicals off the roads.
“We’re super excited that the R-Board and landfill have done this,” said Danny Shifflett, owner of Shifflett’s Waste Services in Stafford. “Homeowners do occasionally throw away oil or chemicals, and all of that is now sprayed off the tires of trucks, so we’re not dragging that onto the road where other cars can drag it along even further.”
About two months ago, the R-Board acquired its $200,000 drive-thru wheel-wash system from Stanton Systems, an Ivyland, Pa.-based company that began manufacturing automatic car washes in the 1980s. The company later evolved to focus on equipment and systems to wash tires and undercarriages of vehicles at industrial and commercial sites. R-Board officials said they saved about $50,000 off the original selling price of the system by doing some of the prep work themselves.
R-Board officials said traditional vehicle wheel washing at landfills and construction sites using hoses and water is always a cumbersome task that many facility managers overlook because of the excessive amount of time and resources it takes to accomplish the task.
M.C. Morris, the R-Board’s outreach supervisor, said those sites often use multiple workers with hoses to wash off vehicle tires, wasting manpower, water and creating unnecessary runoff.
“This system is literally so much more efficient and environmentally friendly,” said Morris.
Support Local Journalism
As vehicles depart the landfill, orange traffic cones channel them toward the wheel-wash system that is activated by an infrared eye. Webster said that although the system is designed to run for about 20 seconds, R-Board engineers have set the system’s timer to 45 seconds, to allow a more thorough wash. It uses about 1,000 gallons of recycled water for every vehicle.
“We’re going the extra mile to make sure the trucks are extra clean,” said Webster.
Fresh water is supplied to the system from a 10,000 gallon tank. As a vehicle passes through, up to 80 high-pressure nozzles saturate the underside of the vehicle.
“It hits everywhere,” said Webster. “And we’re not using any harsh, nasty chemicals to do this. It’s all just water and pressure.”
Webster said falling dirt and debris from the vehicles’ tires drops into the wheel troughs of the system, where it returns to a tank for separation, removal and disposal.
A small dose of environmentally friendly wastewater settlement solution—similar to the products used in water-treatment facilities and settling ponds—is injected into the wheel wash containment tank. That solution helps clump dirt and chemical particles together, which fall to the bottom of the receiving tank. A continuously running conveyor system then extracts the waste from the tank and moves it to a plastic-lined receptacle near the wheel-wash system.
“The dirt is returned to landfill,” said Webster. “We are reclaiming hundreds of pounds of dirt every day.”
The system keeps the system’s water clean for every wash.
“We don’t want to wash a muddy truck with muddy water,” said Webster.
Another benefit is financial savings for commercial waste haulers who pay to clean, maintain and service their fleet of vehicles.
“Weekly, we have a professional company come in to clean our trucks,” said Shifflett. “Some of the savings for us have been less time involved in cleaning the undercarriages, where that’s already being done daily as the trucks run through the wheel wash.”
Shifflett also said the new system helps in truck maintenance.
“With the cleaning of the trucks daily, our mechanics can now identify any leaks under the trucks,” said Shifflett. “It helps us identify problems before they happen.”
James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.