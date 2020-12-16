Watch Now: Landfill's wheel-wash system captures dirt and debris, helps the environment

Vehicles leaving the commercial side of the R-Board’s Regional Landfill on Eskimo Hill Road in Stafford County now get an environmentally friendly wheel wash each time they prepare to return to the open roadway.

“We have some truck drivers who cross this thing maybe 10 times a day,” said Doug Webster, the R-Board’s landfill equipment maintenance supervisor. “Our goal with this wheel-wash system is removing dirt and debris before the trucks get back on the roads.”

Webster said the newly installed system captures 90 percent to 95 percent of debris from vehicle tires and undercarriages before they depart the commercial landfill. Although the system is designed to handle up to 195 vehicles per day, R-Board officials estimate about 150 vehicles pass through the system daily.

“When we looked at wheel washes, we didn’t buy one that was just good enough for what our needs are now,” said Webster. “We were looking at Stafford’s growth in the future and we wanted to make sure we were getting a wheel wash that over the next five or 10 years, gives us the opportunity to grow by about 20 percent.”

Regional refuse haulers welcome the free service, and said it helps improve roadway safety and preserves the environment by keeping dirt, debris and hazardous chemicals off the roads.