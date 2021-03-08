WATCH NOW: Local groups form human rights coalition for the Rappahannock Regional Jail

Local groups have formed a coalition that they hope will work to address the concerns of inmates at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, who for many months have reported crowded conditions, insufficient medical care, lack of recreation and lack of educational, emotional and mental health support.
The jail has also since January been experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, with 495 positive cases of the disease reported Feb. 12.
The coalition—which is calling itself the Human Rights Coalition for the Rappahannock Regional Jail—is made up of local branches of the NAACP; Failsafe–ERA, a nonprofit that supports those affected by incarceration; and the Interfaith Action for Human Rights.
According to a presentation the coalition plans to give to the Jail Authority Board on April 22, its goals are to monitor the treatment and living conditions of jail inmates and establish a communication system between inmates and jail administration.
“We want [inmates] to hear that their cries and requests are at least being listened to by civil rights and human rights organizations,” said Mozett Petway, president of the Spotsylvania County branch of the NAACP.
Petway said this is the first dedicated effort to address issues at the regional jail and that it was organized following a December article in The Free Lance–Star about inmate concerns.
“This is new,” he said. “We are concerned. We figured we would come together and do something about this.”
Petway said the coalition will ask jail leadership to establish an Inmate Liaison Commission, which would include members of the coalition, jail staff and representatives from each pod. He said there is a model for this kind of group at a facility in New York.
The commission will also ask that the jail prepare a list of inmates who are eligible for early release under Virginia’s COVID-19 Early Release Plan.
According to the plan, inmates of local and regional jails are eligible if they have a calculated and confirmed good time release date, have not been convicted of a class 1 felony or sexually violent crime, have no pending criminal charges, have a viable home plan and a low risk of recidivism.
Melvin Allen, a coalition member representing the Stafford County NAACP branch, said the group also plans to ask the jail whether it is in compliance with the Virginia Department of Corrections’ guidance concerning good time awards for state-responsible inmates of local and regional jails.
The coalition leaders hope these two measures will help improve conditions in the jail, which on Feb. 12 had 1,356 inmates.
Kimberly Jenkins-Snodgrass with the Interfaith Action for Human Rights said the coalition will also advocate for jail inmates and staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the Virginia DOC website, 15,042 state-responsible inmates and 5,849 DOC staff had received the vaccine as of March 5.
“The numbers reflect that individuals in Virginia prisons are getting vaccinated, [but] Rappahannock Regional Jail ... is reporting no vaccinations, and this concerns the coalition,” Jenkins-Snodgrass said.
Jail Superintendent Kevin Hudson said in an email Monday that vaccinations for jail staff began on Jan. 22 and that most have received their second shots.
“We have been working with the Health Department to begin vaccinating inmates as soon as possible,” Hudson wrote. “I don’t have an exact date.”
Petway said the coalition has informally shared its ideas with the current chair of the Jail Authority Board, Stafford Sheriff David Decatur, and will make a formal presentation at the board’s next meeting on April 22.
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele