WATCH NOW: Man wounded in Stafford shooting expected to recover

The young man who was wounded by gunfire during an altercation early Thursday in southern Stafford County is expected to recover, authorities said.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said the 21-year-old victim was shot in the neck and the shoulder during an apparent shootout on Heron Drive in the England Run apartment complex. He drove himself to the 7–Eleven on Commerce Parkway after being shot and was transported to the hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, Maroney said.

Maroney said evidence recovered at the scene showed that multiple shots were fired from at least two different guns. Several vehicles in the parking lot were struck by stray bullets, and one firearm was recovered at the scene.

Authorities said the shooting was clearly not a random incident, but no information regarding any potential suspect was released as of Thursday night.

The victim was not named by the Sheriff's Office, but Maroney said he had been free on bond and was wanted for failing to appear in courts in both Stafford and Fredericksburg.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective N.D. Ridings at 540/658-4400.

