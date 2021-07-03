WATCH NOW: Manager of Fredericksburg Fun Land rides roller coaster 150 times for charity

For Clint Novak, a lifelong roller coaster enthusiast, growing up in Minnesota posed a challenge—there were only two parks within a 10-hour drive.
When he moved to this area in 2003 to take a job as a radio DJ at B101.5, Novak felt like he’d won the lottery. There were parks in every direction, and he has taken advantage of his good fortune. He has ridden more than 300 different roller coasters.
He’s no longer a DJ, but he’s now the manager of Fun Land in Fredericksburg.
A recent visit to the Wildcat Coaster at Adventure Park USA near Frederick, Md., became a special experience for Novak and his coaster-loving wife Shari.
Set on earning money for the charity Give Kids the World, Clint Novak worked out a coaster-based fundraiser with a friend who runs Adventure Park USA.
He went to the park for a roller coaster marathon, determined to hit his goal of pulling in $25 for each ride on the Wildcat. He planned to ride it 100 times, hoping $2,500 of donations would flow into the fundraiser on his Facebook page, where his feat was being streamed live.
A couple thunderstorms tried to thwart his effort, but Novak hit his $2,500 goal, and the money kept coming in. So he kept riding, eventually logging 150 trips on the Wildcat in a single day.
“We were amazed to raise $4,100 for Give Kids the World,” said Novak. “We started at 11 that morning [June 3] and finished up at 8 that night, and did take a break or two for the storms.”
The coaster pro said he felt fine that day, but when he got up the following morning, “everything hurt from hanging on to the ride all day for so many rides.”
Give Kids the World is a nonprofit amusement resort in Kissimmee, Fla., that provides free, weeklong vacations to critically ill children and their families. Novak, who has supported the charity for years, said he was surprised by how much money was brought in because he was livestreaming the event on his Facebook page.
“Sure, I had friends and fellow coaster enthusiasts who donated, but Facebook Live took the event beyond my personal circle to their friends and acquaintances,” he said. “When someone would donate, I would give them credit on Facebook Live, saying they’d sponsored that particular ride.”
He used his phone, and had a support team to help with logistics.
“We did film one ride where I held onto a glass of water,” he said. “Most of it ended up all over me, but it was fun.”
The Fun Land manager and four of his coaster enthusiast friends host a popular YouTube channel called “In the Loop” with nearly 100,000 subscribers. He said that while he was thrilled to raise more than $4,000, he’s not finished.
“Along the way, I learned that it costs Give Kids the World $6,000 to bring a family of four for a week, so I’ve now made that my goal,” he said. “I want to make sure that we can fulfill the wish for a family to stay at the Give Kids the World Village, totally covering their visit.”
Novak said he’s now roughly $1,000 short of the $6,000 target. And he has another fundraiser coming, one with a very different goal. He said that if he can raise $1,000 by July 8, he will spend a day, starting at noon, eating a 7-pound funnel cake at Kings Dominion. And he plans to livestream that, too.
He’s confident he can finish off the treat.
“If I cannot eat the full funnel cake before 6, I will personally donate an extra $250,” he said.
Novak first learned about Give Kids the World at an entertainment industry gathering, seeing a presentation about the work the nonprofit does for those suffering from serious medical conditions.
He said that over the years, he’s taken part in different roller coaster-riding fundraisers that gathered funds for that charity and others.
Novak said he and his wife—who he proposed to during a show at Kings Dominion—often build visits to amusement parks into their vacations.
“I love to go and experience the coasters and other rides, but it’s really the people I enjoy,” he said. “Coaster enthusiasts are like a club, like a family, and we enjoy experiencing the rides together. Even if I go to a park alone, I’ll have a group of four or five new friends by the time I’m done.”
To learn more about Novak’s upcoming fundraiser, go online to facebook.com/clint.novak.
