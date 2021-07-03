WATCH NOW: Manager of Fredericksburg Fun Land rides roller coaster 150 times for charity

“Along the way, I learned that it costs Give Kids the World $6,000 to bring a family of four for a week, so I’ve now made that my goal,” he said. “I want to make sure that we can fulfill the wish for a family to stay at the Give Kids the World Village, totally covering their visit.”

Novak said he’s now roughly $1,000 short of the $6,000 target. And he has another fundraiser coming, one with a very different goal. He said that if he can raise $1,000 by July 8, he will spend a day, starting at noon, eating a 7-pound funnel cake at Kings Dominion. And he plans to livestream that, too.

He’s confident he can finish off the treat.

“If I cannot eat the full funnel cake before 6, I will personally donate an extra $250,” he said.

Novak first learned about Give Kids the World at an entertainment industry gathering, seeing a presentation about the work the nonprofit does for those suffering from serious medical conditions.

He said that over the years, he’s taken part in different roller coaster-riding fundraisers that gathered funds for that charity and others.

Novak said he and his wife—who he proposed to during a show at Kings Dominion—often build visits to amusement parks into their vacations.