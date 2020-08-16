WATCH NOW: Missionary groups from eight area churches join to donate food to those hit by COVID

The organizer noted that churches and their parishioners either bought food to donate or gave funds that organizers used to buy the food that filled dozens of carts, untold number of grocery bags and vehicles packed to their gills when they arrived at the Port Royal location hours before the giveaway.

“People from each church invited those they knew were in need to come and take part, and we spread the word in newspapers, on Facebook and more,” she said during the distribution. “Anyone who comes will get food. It gives us joy to know people in need are being served.”

Lisa Johnson, who headed up a missionary group from New Monrovia Baptist Church, said it was easy to get volunteers for the event.

“Folks got excited, and we’ve been looking for different events that could be part of giving back to our community,” said Johnson. “We’ve been putting this together for three weeks or so, and everyone I spoke to wanted to help.”