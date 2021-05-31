WATCH NOW: Nation's fallen honored in Memorial Day ceremonies in Fredericksburg

The city and much of the region held off on Memorial Day ceremonies last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and many guests were delighted the events could happen again.

“For us to take the time today after having been separated for over a year, I think makes the day even more special,” said Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st District. “We come together today to honor those who have given that last full measure of devotion to duty because we understand how critical that is to us as a nation.”

In addition to Greenlaw and Wittman, several other speakers addressed the afternoon gathering sponsored by the Fredericksburg Area Veterans Council. Army Master Sgt. Lisa Gregory, chair of the Fredericksburg Area Veterans Council, delivered the keynote remarks, saying that since the birth of the nation, Americans have raised their hands voluntarily to serve and put themselves in danger because, “we felt it was the right thing to do for our country.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re not here to memorialize war,” said Gregory. “We’re here to remember our brothers and sisters who never made it back.”

Ann and Paul Lusher of Fredericksburg have been regulars at the city Memorial Day event for the last 36 years.