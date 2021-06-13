WATCH NOW: New mural at Hugh Mercer Elementary 'a work of love'

“That’s been the story of our life with Sophia,” Pineda said. “Things just seem to work out.”

Pons and Sophia sketched the design of the mural and Pons then created a miniature 3D model of two walls of the school with the design on them.

Jayem Pals helped them prime the walls and then Pons and Sophia returned one evening to project the full-sized image on the walls and trace the outline of the design with Sharpie markers.

Volunteers have come out to help paint several times each week since the beginning of June.

“Even when it only had two colors of blue on it, it was already beautiful,” Waite said. “It’s really a work of love.”

The goal is to finish the mural by the end of June, weather permitting.

Pineda—whose business, Cary Street Partners, helped finance the project along with Hugh Mercer Elementary—said he views the finished mural as both a gift to the community and a symbol of what those with special needs can achieve when the community invests in them.

“Everything we do with Sophia is sort of half about her and half about being ambassadors for the differently abled,” he said. “It shows that everyone has ability and talent, so why not raise the bar for everyone?”

