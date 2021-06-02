WATCH NOW: Owner of Spotsylvania restaurant Gourmeltz celebrates 'victory' as lawsuit is dropped

The Spotsylvania County restaurant owner who defied the state’s COVID-19 restrictions took what amounted to a victory lap Wednesday at his business.
Gourmeltz owner Matt Strickland held a press conference during which it was announced that the lawsuit filed against him by the Virginia Health Department has been dropped and all of Strickland’s business licenses have been restored.
“We consider this a victory,” said former Georgia Congressman Bob Barr, who served as one of Strickland’s attorneys. “It shows that if you are right, and you have the constitution behind you, you can fight the government and you can win.”
The state health department filed suit against Gourmeltz earlier this year after Strickland refused to comply with such things as mask and social distancing protocols handed down by Gov. Ralph Northam. State officials said they’d received complaints that Strickland’s business was not following the pandemic-related mandates that other businesses were practicing.
Strickland called the mandates unconstitutional and continued to operate his business despite having his food and alcohol licenses suspended by the state. He said the undercover officers who infiltrated his restaurant to see if he was selling alcohol without a license were unnecessary because he would have openly told them what he was doing.
The state’s efforts to shut Gourmeltz down hit a roadblock in March, when Spotsylvania judge Ricardo Riqual denied a temporary injunction that would have forced the immediate closure of the business in Cosner Corner. The judge didn’t rule on the merits of the case, but said the state had failed to show that it would suffer without the injunction and urged the two sides to move on to a full hearing.
Now that the governor has lifted the restrictions, the state apparently felt that moving ahead with the lawsuit was no longer prudent.
“Losing was not an option,” Strickland said Wednesday. “The message I tried to send was to not be scared and to stand up for yourselves and your customers.”
Strickland’s stance was a source of controversy. A large group of mostly unmasked supporters accompanied him to hearings at the county courthouse, while others criticized Strickland for not following rules that others were abiding by.
Strickland said he closed his business for three months and used federal Paycheck Protection Program loans to pay his employees during the pandemic while deciding that some of the mandates simply didn’t make good sense. After consulting with attorneys and others, Strickland decided to take his controversial stand.
“A lot of people knew these mandates weren’t constitutional, but Matt had the backbone to stand up to the state,” Barr said. “He showed you can fight unreasonable mandates and win.”
