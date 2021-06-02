WATCH NOW: Owner of Spotsylvania restaurant Gourmeltz celebrates 'victory' as lawsuit is dropped

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state’s efforts to shut Gourmeltz down hit a roadblock in March, when Spotsylvania judge Ricardo Riqual denied a temporary injunction that would have forced the immediate closure of the business in Cosner Corner. The judge didn’t rule on the merits of the case, but said the state had failed to show that it would suffer without the injunction and urged the two sides to move on to a full hearing.

Now that the governor has lifted the restrictions, the state apparently felt that moving ahead with the lawsuit was no longer prudent.

“Losing was not an option,” Strickland said Wednesday. “The message I tried to send was to not be scared and to stand up for yourselves and your customers.”

Strickland’s stance was a source of controversy. A large group of mostly unmasked supporters accompanied him to hearings at the county courthouse, while others criticized Strickland for not following rules that others were abiding by.

Strickland said he closed his business for three months and used federal Paycheck Protection Program loans to pay his employees during the pandemic while deciding that some of the mandates simply didn’t make good sense. After consulting with attorneys and others, Strickland decided to take his controversial stand.

“A lot of people knew these mandates weren’t constitutional, but Matt had the backbone to stand up to the state,” Barr said. “He showed you can fight unreasonable mandates and win.”

