WATCH NOW: Pandemic leaves Spotsylvania senior lonely, but not depressed

Up until March 7, 2020, Sarah Johnson was spending three days per week at the Stafford County Senior Café operated by Healthy Generations Agency on Aging.
On Wednesdays, she and a close-knit group of about 30 other senior citizens went shopping. On Mondays and Fridays, they played Bingo, or went bowling, or saw a movie, or did arts and crafts or listened to guest speakers or went on field trips—to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, to see “Annie” at Riverside Dinner Theater.
“[The café] was the best thing that happened to me since I got here—besides my daughter and son-in-law,” said Johnson, 75, who moved to the Fredericksburg area from Atlanta in 2017.
In Georgia, she had been involved with the American Cancer Society, had sung in a choir and attended church regularly. In Virginia, the Senior Café was her outlet for socializing and learning.
All of that came to an abrupt end a year ago, when Healthy Generations called and said they were closing all five regional Senior Cafés because of the coronavirus pandemic. The cafés still have not reopened.
“We were there on Wednesday and on the Friday they called to say they were closed until further notice,” Johnson said. “They said they would keep in touch and let us know. We all thought it would be temporary. We had no idea it would be permanent.”
In one fast-moving week, Johnson and many other area seniors found that their worlds had shrunk to the size of their apartments and still have not opened up, despite the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Over the past year, Johnson has visited in person with no one but her daughter and son-in-law, who live in Spotsylvania County. When they got sick with COVID-19, she saw no one until they recovered.
She spent Thanksgiving alone, eating dinner with her niece in Chicago at the other end of the phone.
She talks to the driver who delivers weekly meals and monthly activity boxes from Healthy Generations, and sometimes visits with friends from the door of her apartment.
When she ventures out to pick up her mail, she wears a mask and gloves and if she sees someone coming toward her, she’ll turn the other way or step aside until they have passed.
“I’m in the age bracket where people are dying,” Johnson said.
Eight people she knew in Atlanta and several of her friends from the Senior Café have died from COVID-19.
“It is very serious,” she said. “I have to be cautious.”
Still, Johnson said she won’t let the virus bring her down.
“I get lonely, but ‘depressed’ is something I don’t do,” she said. “I’m going to read, I’m going to watch a documentary, I’m going to call someone on the phone, I’m going to pray.”
From her comfortable armchair, she has watched documentaries about developing countries struggling for access to clean drinking water and about the history of voter suppression.
She’s read the Bible, the New York Times magazine and three books that were part of the Stafford Senior Café’s virtual book club.
“The book club is marvelous—heaven-sent,” Johnson said.
One of the books the book club read was “The Little Old Lady Who Broke All the Rules” by Catharina Ingelman–Sundberg. Another was “Laughter is the Best Medicine” from Reader’s Digest.
In addition to the book club, Healthy Generations continues to host virtual programming for Senior Café members. Every month, Johnson gets a box of activities and craft supplies from the agency and she signs in to weekly Zoom meetings.
In February, she made a heart-stamped picture frame, which now holds a picture of her great-granddaughter. On the arts-and-crafts schedule for this month are a St. Patrick’s Day wreath, a Victorian tray and rock painting.
Members of her Senior Café play virtual Bingo every week, and on Feb. 23 they celebrated the birthday of the Pink Panther, which they have taken as their group’s mascot.
Johnson said she is registered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I want it because of my age and my arthritis,” she said. “But I had to weigh the pros and cons. I’m worried because it’s new.”
Even after she gets the vaccine, Johnson said she still plans to exercise caution. She’s not going to run out and hop on a cruise to another country.
She’s just looking forward to little things—going to her daughter’s house in Spotsylvania and growing vegetables in the raised garden bed she keeps there, visiting her other daughter in Florida and extended family in Illinois.
“I would love to do a good family barbecue,” she said. “And returning to the [Senior Café] is third on the list—a big No. 3.”
